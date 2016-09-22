Stranded 'whale' a sunfish

Stranded sunfish sparks whale rescue call near Thames

Murray Keen An ocean sunfish found on a beach in Timaru in 2015.

A stranded sunfish fooled a few onlookers on the Thames coast who thought a whale had washed ashore.

Instead, the would-be rescuers found themselves peering into the dinner-plate sized eye of a sunfish.

Police and the Department of Conservation received a report that a whale was stranded at the northern end of Kuranui Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The emergency call said there was a stranding near Ash St, off State Highway 25, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Ray Malcolmson said.

In truth, the "whale" was hapless sunfish.

They are the heaviest bony fish species alive today, according to Te Papa's website.

Common sunfish weigh around a metric tonne on average. The biggest common sunfish ever caught weighed over two metric tonnes.

They usually feed on jellyfish and can be found in tropical and temperate waters anywhere up to 600 metres deep.

They are common in New Zealand waters and they're sometimes mistaken for sharks due to their tall, thin dorsal fin.

Three people managed to manoeuvre the sunfish back into the water.

In 2013, a 2.1-metre sunfish washed up at Omaha Beach.

Attempts were made to save the 200kg fish but they were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday afternoon a pod of orca were seen cruising off the coast of Thames.

