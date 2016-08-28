Trump's health 'excellent' especially 'his mental health', says Dr Harold Bornstein

"His health is excellent, especially his mental health," Bornstein confirmed.

Donald Trump's personal physician told NBC News it took him only five minutes to write a public letter last year attesting to Trump's "astonishingly excellent" health while a limo waited outside to deliver it to the GOP presidential nominee.

Dr Harold Bornstein's report in December remains the only medical information released so far by Trump's campaign.

In the letter, the doctor declared: "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Bornstein, who says he is board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, has been Trump's doctor for 35 years. He told NBC News in an exclusive interview on Friday that he stood by his glowing assessment of the 70-year-old real estate magnate.

In the letter, which is riddled with typos, Bornstein also wrote that Trump's lab results were "astonishingly excellent" and that his "cardiovascular status is excellent."

He reiterated that assessment on Friday, but toned down the adjectives.

His health is excellent, especially his mental health," he told NBC News at his Park Avenue, New York, office, adding that he doesn't think Trump is in any better or worse shape than the average person who exercises daily.

After he was asked to write an evaluation, Bornstein said, he thought about it all day but only jotted it down at the last minute as a black limo waited outside to take it to Trump. The doctor said he didn't even proofread it.

Bornstein said he would not normally use such extravagant language in a letter for a patient but made an exception for Trump, who had promised in a tweet two weeks earlier that the doctor's assessment would show "perfection."

"I think I picked up his kind of language and then just interpreted it to my own," Bornstein told NBC News.

The revelation comes as whispers about the health of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton have become a chorus.

The volume around the unfounded conspiracy theories were enough to prompt the Democrat to refute them in public.

The 68-year-old former secretary of state also appeared on TV opening a pickle jar to show her strength.

Since the questions about Ms Clinton's health have surfaced, Mr Trump himself has cancelled a number of appearances and sent conflicting signals as to whether they would be postponed.

- smh.com.au