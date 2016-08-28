Suspected Kurdish militants fire rockets at Turkey's Diyarbakir airport

RUPTLY Four rockets were fired at Diyarbakir Airport in the South east of Turkey on Saturday night reportedly by Kurdish militants.

Suspected Kurdish militants fired rockets at the airport in Turkey's main southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Saturday, sending passengers and staff scrambling for shelter, Dogan news agency said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Four rockets were fired at a police checkpoint outside the VIP lounge, and passengers and staff were taken inside the terminal building for safety, the private news agency said.

Broadcaster NTV said the rockets landed on wasteland nearby.

Defne Karadeniz Four rockets were fired at a police checkpoint outside the VIP lounge, and passengers and staff were taken inside the terminal building for safety.

Diyarbakir is the main city in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast, where Kurdish militants have waged a three-decade insurgency.

READ MORE:

* Blast kills dozens at wedding in Turkey

* Deadly attack at Turkish airport

* Turkey bomb blast kills more than 30



The attack comes days after Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria aimed at driving back Islamic State and at preventing territorial gains by Kurdish fighters.

There were no casualties and no disruption to flights, Diyarbakir governor Huseyin Aksoy told broadcaster NTV.

- Reuters