Teenager took her life fearing she would be branded racist over joke photo

Facebook/Phoebe Connop Phoebe Connop.

A teenager who took her own life was afraid she would be branded a racist for posting a joke photo showing her with dark skin and a headscarf.

Phoebe Connop, 16, edited a photograph she posted during an online relationship with an Asian man.

Connop, a gymnast, sent private photographs to friends on Instagram explaining that the only way she would win the approval of her boyfriend's parents would be if she looked like the girl in the photos, the Daily Mail reported.

Facebook The teenager was worried about a backlash after she posted photos to a private group.

One image was circulated more widely than she had wanted, an inquest in the United Kingdom was told.

She was working with her father in July this year but asked to be taken home because she was feeling unwell.

Her father found his daughter's body later that day.

Laurence Connop​ told the inquest there was no indication anything was wrong.

"She was a lovely girl who would never want to cause offence to anyone.

"She had shown me no indication in the weeks leading up to her death that there was anything wrong, let alone anything that would lead her to do this."

At the inquest, Detective Sergeant Katherine Tomkins said: "From speaking to her friends in the weeks following her death, we discovered that the image had circulated further than she wanted it to.

"There had been some negative reaction and she confided in her friend, who did take the image down at her request, that she was scared of what the reaction might be from the Asian community in her area."

The teenager was a student at Windsor High School, Halesowen, in the West Midlands.

Principal Stephen Lanckham​ said Connop was warm, caring, and involved in all aspects of school life.



Where to get help:

The Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812) will refer callers to some of the helplines below:

• Lifeline (open 24/7) – 0800 543 354

• Depression Helpline (open 24/7) – 0800 111 757

• Healthline (open 24/7) – 0800 611 116

• Samaritans (open 24/7) – 0800 726 666

• Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

• Youthline (open 24/7) – 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

• 0800 WHATSUP children's helpline – phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at whatsup.co.nz.

• Kidsline (open 24/7) – 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

• Your local Rural Support Trust – 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

• Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) – 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

- Stuff