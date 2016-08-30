Who's in the wrong? Woman berates driver over bobblehead hula girl doll

Canadian News Agency / YouTube Lyft passenger berates driver for his dashboard doll.

A video has emerged of a woman berating a rideshare driver for being "disrespectful" and "entitled" over the Hawaiian hula girl doll on his dashboard - but who is in the wrong?

The video from inside the Lyft car - similar to Uber - showed the woman known as "AN" criticising the driver.

She asked him whether he thought about the "pillaging of, like, continent of Hawaii", the Daily Mail reported.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters A Hawaiian Santa ornament sits atop a Christmas tree on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The doll was offensive, she said.

The confused driver didn't seem to understand what the passenger was saying or what she meant.

"I'm not going to get rid of it because of that...I just didn't realise that it was offensive to anybody."

AN suggested he might be the "least hurt" in the situation because the driver was a "white male", but he told the passenger that he was actually Asian.

Canadian News Agency In the video, shot at night, the hula doll on the Lyft driver's dash upsets a passenger.

"But now you're judging me, you're assuming where I'm from.

"Alright, well obviously you're going to give me a one star [a review], but I'm not taking it down, so I'm sorry about that.

"Do whatever you like, I'm not trying to offend you, if you want me to drop you off over here or at the next exit I can do that," the driver said.

The passenger replied: "I'm a passenger in your car, like, that doll is offensive to me, but you don't want to take it down because you, like, found it at [charity outlet] Goodwill and it was a good find."

The driver said he didn't really know where to go with the conversation and he could not understand why "beautiful Lady Lola" was offensive.

He also said it was his first bad experience as a Lyft driver.

AN said she wanted the doll removed because it was "actually deeply offensive" and said the video was going to end up on news website Gawker, which was now defunct.

"And you'll be like the next internet meme, it's going to be super funny.

"Yeah, I mean like God forbid anyone take your special Hawaiian doll away from you...because it's a thing that actually affects my life, and a thing that doesn't affect your life."

After two minutes of AN berating the driver, another passenger - who was not identified - said the whole conversation was irrelevant and "sad".

AN continued: "That's a disrespectful object that you have in your car and whether you're Asian or not you should be considerate to the fact that you have passengers that don't find that thing to be...it might not be amusing to all passengers."

The driver also said the woman was rude, which she denied.

"You have been actually very rude and extremely entitled.

"Yeah, I'm sorry that you have no consideration for actual Hawaiian people who don't want to be a bobblehead item in your car while you're driving for Lyft.

​"You f***ing selfish dumb*** idiot."

Eventually, the woman got out after the driver ended the ride and asked her to leave.

"It's my car. I'm confirming a drop off. Here's a sidewalk. Have a wonderful night."

