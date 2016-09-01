Every Syrian child refugee has a story of losing family: Unicef

Reuters Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect walk towards the Syrian border in 2014.

Children have been left to fend for themselves in war-torn Syria, with millions of people having fled their homes since the crisis began five years ago.

Orphanages are packed with refugee children and makeshift camps have proliferated. At this time of year the temperature regularly hits 40 degrees Celsius.

A handful of aid agencies are working with child refugees, and hundreds of Syrians have moved to New Zealand since the civil war exploded.

Unicef/Patrick Rose A child in a youth support meeting in Damascus. Young people escaping the civil war receive life skill training and counselling.

Unicef New Zealand director of communications Patrick Rose is in Damascus, the Syrian capital.

Rose visited the Tamayoz centre, an orphanage in Damascus providing healthcare, accommodation, and support for around 20,000 children. Many of the children have lost their fathers.

In 2007, the orphanage supported 300 children.

Rose says the city is beautiful but obviously a place at war.

Unicef/Patrick Roses Nour, aged 6, was born with deformities and multiple tumours. She and her family escaped a besieged area of Syria and made it to Damascus.

Figures fluctuate, but current estimates say 13.5 million people have been directly affected by the armed conflict in Syria, the deadliest conflict of the 21st century.

Around six million children are in need of aid and about 2.8 million children are refugees.

At the orphanage, there is six-year-old Nour, disfigured by multiple tumours. She and her family managed to escape a besieged area and made it to Damascus and accessible healthcare.

ALAA AL-FAQIR An unexploded cluster bomblet is seen along a street after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria, in February.

Hanan, 19, has not seen her father in four years. She and her family live in a two-room unit with 20 people so she stays up late to study by torch light.

Rose says he met a handful of young refugees and every single one had a story.

At the heart of the war is a sectarian conflict, but there are also rebel groups, foreign powers such as Russia, and a US-led coalition. All share a common aim of defeating the extremist Islamic State, or Isis.

Unicef/Patrick Rose Hiba, a child refugee at a Unicef-supported orphanage in Damascus, Syria.

Two million children are in difficult-to-reach areas and 360,000 people are trapped in dire circumstances in besieged towns and cities.

"Damascus is of course a concentration point for displaced people. People are gathering in the cities.

"There are military checkpoints every kilometre. There's a whole range of restrictions on foreign visitors.

"When you walk out in the street in the evening, apart from the fact there are rolling power cuts, people are people. They are out on the street having an ice cream," Rose says.

As well as the orphanage, Rose is visiting a water treatment plant, and meeting aid workers to give New Zealanders an idea of how Unicef is helping Syrian children.

New Zealand was a long way from the crisis and perhaps not uppermost in people's minds, he says.

"Unicef is desperately trying to help those children of those families get some semblance of normality, healthcare, schools."

At the orphanage, "every single child had stories about their father being killed, or a mortar attack, or a building collapse. But one of the things that struck me is the way that each of the young people get a bunch of psychological support," Rose says.

'"They do an extraordinary job in making sure those children do not get left behind. It's a complicated place to operate and Unicef is trying to do everything it can to keep the focus on the children."

Stuff.co.nz is a partner with Unicef NZ.

- Stuff