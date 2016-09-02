An investigator claims graffiti artist Banksy is a member of British band Massive Attack

THOMAS NIEDERMUELLER/GETTY IMAGE Robert Del Naja in concert for Massive Attack.

He's a guerilla graffiti artist who is the scourge of the establishment - adding witty and thoughtful murals on world events on streets and walls.

Whether it's the football hooligan about to throw a bunch of flowers, or his artwork on the wall between Palestine and Israel, through to his art installations like the anti-Disneyworld Dismaland, and the "was-this-a-documentary-or-a-spoof" Exit Through The Gift Shop, Banksy's work has sold for thousands of dollars and he has become world famous.

Well famous except for one thing - who is he?

AFT/GETTYIMAGES/THOMAS COEX One of Banksy's most famous images.

He has managed to evade the spotlight, although in 2008 and even just recently he was named as Robin Gunningham. Scientists used a technique, known as geographic profiling, which is used by police forces to narrow down lists of suspects by calculating from multiple crime sites where the offender most likely lives. The researchers used the location of 140 Banksy artworks in London and Bristol, western England and writing in the Journal of Spatial Science, they said the artworks "are associated with sites linked to one prominent candidate" - Gunningham.

READ MORE:

* Has graffiti artist Banksy finally been unmasked through science?

* Banksy graffiti art comes with two-storey house attached

* Banksy does New York

* France to protect Banksy mural of Steve Jobs in Calais migrant camp

* Riverton's answer to Banksy brightens up pool building

AMMAR AWAD A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy, along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank.

​But there were doubts about the potential age differences and now an investigator has come up with a new theory - Banksy is none other than Robert Del Naja from UK trip-hop band Massive Attack.

Journalist Craig Williams says he has been plotting where the band tour and the correlation to when a Banksy mural appears.

DANNY MOLOSHOK Thierry Guetta aka Mr. Brainwash poses with the award for best documentary for "Exit Through the Gift Shop".

He told the Daily Mail that there are too many coincidences to ignore. Six Banksy murals were reported in San Francisco on May 1, 2010 after Massive Attack performed there a week before. The same happened in Toronto and Boston soon after.

In 2003 work appeared in Melbourne, Australia - guess who was touring then?

Around the same time that Del Naja was co-writing the soundtrack to the New Orleans-themed documentary Trouble the Water, 14 stencils went up across the city to mark the Hurricane Katrina third anniversary.

BANKSY Banksy street art sells for thousands of dollars.

Del Naja is also a former graffiti artist who said he got arrested twice in the 1980s and is a close friend of Banksy.

Williams said he expects another mural very soon in Massive Attack's home town of Bristol as the band play there this weekend.

"Perhaps the assertion then that Banksy is just one person is wide of the mark, instead being a group who have, over the years, followed Massive Attack around and painted walls at their leisure," said Craig.

TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland'.

"And perhaps, at the head of such a group we have Del Naja. A multi-disciplined artist in front of one the seminal groups in recent British music history, doubling up as the planet's most revered street artist. Now that would be cool.

"As for the timing of the news, I believe a new mural is highly likely to appear prior to or after the concert (in Bristol)."

- Stuff