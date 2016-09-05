Islamic State recruiter tried to convince former topless model to become jihadi bride

Islamic State recruiters have reportedly been trying to groom a woman, who posed topless for the Sun newspaper in Britain, to become a jihadi bride.

Kimberley Miners, 27, has been communicating through Facebook with a British fighter, known as Abu Usamah al-Britani, in Syria. She also allegedly shared violent Islamic State propaganda on social media, The Times reported.

Al-Britani has been trying to recruit a new group of jihadi brides, even as Islamic State's position in Syria becomes increasingly tenuous.

Police fear glamour model may become #isis jihadist bride pic.twitter.com/HtuaSDfxPn — Dipesh Gadher (@DipeshGadher) September 3, 2016

Anti-terror police in the UK are said to have "warned off" Miners, fearing she is being groomed and will eventually flee to Syria. She has visited migrant camps in Turkey close to the Syrian border.

Miners decision to turn to Islam was linked to the death of her father, who drowned in freak accident in 2010 when he fell head first into a frozen lake.

The former topless model who also worked as a street cleaner, told the Sunday Times her interest in Islam developed last year and she had found peace through it.

"I've shared a lot of bombs and stuff (on Facebook); I've shared a lot of videos," she said. She is thought to be going by the name Aisha Lauren al-Britaniya.

Miners condemned Islamic State's beheadings and said she did not want to be a jihadi bride, but was interested in travelling to the region to do charity work.

She said she had faced abuse in the street for wearing Islamic dress.

"I've gone from glamour model to something completely different," she said. "But that again makes me wonder. You don't get shit for wearing nowt, but the second you start wearing (the veil) you get accused (of extremism) and stuff."

British media are suggesting Miners' case has similarities to that of punk rocker Sally Jones, who converted to Islam then failed to return from a trip to Turkey with her young son in 2013.

