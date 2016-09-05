Not everyone is a fan of the new St Teresa of Calcutta

REUTERS Mother Teresa pictured in an undated file photo from Italy.

Mother Teresa may have just been made a saint but she has some fierce opponents.

Front and centre, until his death in 2011, of the pushback against Mother Teresa was writer, atheist and "antitheist" Christopher Hitchens. He once described her as "a lying, thieving Albanian dwarf".

"She was not a friend of the poor. She was a friend of poverty. She said that suffering was a gift from God," Hitchens said.

MASSIMO VALICCHIA St. Peter's Square was crowded with faithful attending a Canonisation Mass by Pope Francis for Mother Teresa.

READ MORE:

* Mother Teresa declared a saint by Pope Francis

* Auckland Catholics among first in world to celebrate Mother Teresa's canonisation

* Unmasking Mother Teresa

In 1994 Hitchens co-produced the documentary Hell's Angel about Mother Teresa. based on the work of Indian-born physician, writer and "militant atheist" Aroup Chatterjee​.

British-based Chatterjee, author of Mother Teresa - the Untold Story, said truth had become an unknown entity to Mother Teresa in the last 20 years of her life.

RUPTLY Hundreds of people arrived at Mother House, Kolkata, to pay homage and witness live Pope Francis declaring Mother Teresa a saint, on Sunday.

"Mother Teresa was an ultimate politician who worked on behalf of the Vatican," Chatterjee wrote the day before her canonisation on Sunday.

She had been spending six to nine months a year in Europe and the US "making strange claims about her work and about the disgusting state of the city (Kolkata), but never to be seen in the city's disasters - major or minor".

She claimed to go around the city 24/7 picking up the destitute from its squalid gutters and to feed 9000 in her soup kitchens but did neither, Chatterjee said.

RNZ The BBC's Sanjoy Majumder on Kolkata's celebrations of Mother Teresa's canonisation.

She claimed to never refuse a helpless child but did as a rule, while those who died in her home for the dying were treated harshly and often died a miserable, painful death.

He questioned whether people were aware she "hobnobbed" with the Duvaliers of Haiti "whose brutality was unsurpassed".

"People should realise a Catholic saint does not have to be saintly or nice in the secular sense, but has to be pure to Catholic dogma, especially on contraception and abortion."

Elaborating on that point in British newspaper the Independent, Douglas Robertson said much of the criticism levelled at Mother Teresa was related to her promotion of the views of the Catholic Church that many would see as dogmatic.

She described contraception as "destroying the power of giving life", while on abortion her comment was: "If a mother can kill her own child, then what is left of the West to be destroyed?"

As Robertson sees it, Mother Teresa "represents the greatest PR victory of the Church in the past hundred years".

By honouring Mother Teresa by making her a saint, the Catholic Church was "ensuring the longevity of a brand that continues not only to raise the profile of their mission and messages, but surely raises considerable capital into the bargain", he said.

Human rights activist Mari Marcel Thekaekara​ worked at Mother Teresa's orphanage for abandoned children in the 1960s.

Writing in The Guardian, she described Mother Teresa as a "petty autocrat" and said that as a child she had hated her. "Young sisters walked miles in the scorching sun, often barefoot, on burning hot pavements, because Mother Teresa decreed it had to be done," Thekaekara said.

"Mother Teresa definitely helped the poor but her sisters were allowed to write home only twice a year, their personal letters scrutinised, sometimes by Mother Teresa herself."

Mother Teresa once said: "there's something beautiful in seeing the poor accept their lot, to suffer it like Christ's Passion". It was "vintage" Mother Teresa, Thekaekara said.

She also questioned how Mother Teresa could take money from the world's most obnoxious dictators.

But 10 years ago her views changed, at least somewhat, when she saw a man lying on a pavement in Kolkata. She called out to two of Mother Teresa's nuns who she saw in the distance. They immediately helped the inert man and called an ambulance.

While still not particularly enamoured of Mother Teresa personally, she could not "criticise a woman who picked people off filthy pavements to allow them to die in dignity".

- Stuff