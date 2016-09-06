Live: Join us for a live chat with Unicef New Zealand in Damascus, Syria

OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS Civilians carry their belongings while walking near a damaged building, after reports of an agreement between rebels and Syria's army to evacuate civilians and rebel fighters from Mouadamiya, in Damascus.

Join us for a live chat at 3pm with Unicef New Zealand's Patrick Rose, who is on the ground in Damascus, Syria.

Pop a question or comment in the box below to ask Unicef about life in Syria.

Unicef NZ has spent the last two weeks in Syria. Figures fluctuate, but current estimates say 13.5 million people have been directly affected by the armed conflict, the deadliest conflict of the 21st century. Around six million children are in need of aid and about 2.8 million children are refugees.

- Stuff