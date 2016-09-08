Spider expert claims that several huntsman spiders will walk on your sleeping face

FAIRFAXNZ It's been said that the huntsman spider will likely traverse your face whilst you are sleeping several times before you're 35-years-old.

It's the stuff of urban legend - spiders inadvertently being eaten while you're sleeping.

Turns out, it might not be a myth after all.

By the time you're 35-years-old, several huntsman spiders will have walked across your face while you are sleeping.

That's the spine-shivering claim made on Australia's 2UE radio show by Michael Tate, a ranger at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales.

Australia. Of course, you might think. There's plenty of creepy crawlies across the ditch.

But the large, nocturnal hunters introduced themselves to New Zealand last century, specifically in Avondale, Auckland.

"Huntsmen can walk across you and you wouldn't know," Tate said, according to a Daily Mail report.

He said it was "very likely" that someone would have prey caught on their face by the spider, which may find "bushy eyebrows" to be the perfect hunting ground.

If you can cope with this, the huntsman spiders could be considered a ally.

"They can eat quite large food items so they can tackle a cockroach."

The huntsman spider is not venomous, and the Ministry of Primary Industries says they have "little inclination to bit people".

But they still cause all sorts of chaos in Australia. Last weekend a 18-year-old Sydney woman rolled her car into the water after a friendly arachnid fell on her lap.

