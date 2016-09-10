Watch: Amazing footage of a swarm of mosquitoes forming a tornado-like shape at dusk in Russia
Mosquitoes are usually just annoying little bloodsucking summer pests, right?
Perhaps not. In Russia, amazing footage can has emerged of a swarm of mosquitoes rising up to form tornado-like shapes at dusk. Terrifying for some, awe-inspiring for others.
According to NatureWorldNews, a mosquito tornado is quite a rare phenomenon - the last one spotted was in Portugal. The reason for the swarm remains unknown.
- Stuff
