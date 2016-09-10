Watch: Amazing footage of a swarm of mosquitoes forming a tornado-like shape at dusk in Russia

Amazing 'mosquito tornado' at sunset.
Newsflare

Amazing 'mosquito tornado' at sunset.

Mosquitoes are usually just annoying little bloodsucking summer pests, right?

Perhaps not. In Russia, amazing footage can has emerged of a swarm of mosquitoes rising up to form tornado-like shapes at dusk. Terrifying for some, awe-inspiring for others.

According to NatureWorldNews, a mosquito tornado is quite a rare phenomenon - the last one spotted was in Portugal. The reason for the swarm remains unknown.

Amazing 'mosquito tornado' at sunset.

READ MORE:
Cockroaches and mosquitoes on the rise after heavy rains
'Crazy' mosquito swarms inside Rio's Olympic venues 
Christchurch's vanishing streams worry residents

 

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

Ad Feedback
special offers