Watch: Amazing footage of a swarm of mosquitoes forming a tornado-like shape at dusk in Russia

Newsflare Amazing 'mosquito tornado' at sunset.

Mosquitoes are usually just annoying little bloodsucking summer pests, right?

Perhaps not. In Russia, amazing footage can has emerged of a swarm of mosquitoes rising up to form tornado-like shapes at dusk. Terrifying for some, awe-inspiring for others.

According to NatureWorldNews, a mosquito tornado is quite a rare phenomenon - the last one spotted was in Portugal. The reason for the swarm remains unknown.

Amazing 'mosquito tornado' at sunset.

READ MORE:

* Cockroaches and mosquitoes on the rise after heavy rains

* 'Crazy' mosquito swarms inside Rio's Olympic venues

* Christchurch's vanishing streams worry residents

- Stuff