Nazi time capsule containing copies of Mein Kampf discovered in Poland

GETTY O,AGES Copies of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" are displayed during the book launch of a new edition in January. Two copies were unearthed in a time capsule in Poland.

A well-preserved time capsule containing Nazi artefacts, including copies of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, has been unearthed in Poland.

Archaeologists found the cylinder in a former training centre in the city of Zlocieniec, which was previously part of Germany and known as Falkenburg.

They were examining a tower in the Ordensburg Krossinsee, a school used to train Nazis, TalkRadio.co.uk reported.

The copper cylinder dated to 1934 and contained newspapers, copies of Mein Kampf, coins, and photographs.

To retrieve the artefact, which archaeologistS knew was underground, they had to unearth concrete, wade through ground water and evade German mines, the report said.

Artefacts inside included a book celebrating 600 years of the city's history.

Time capsule contents have been sent to the national museum of Poland, where they will be catalogued and preserved before going on public display.

- Stuff