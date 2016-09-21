Riot police called to mass brawl with 'armed children' in London

Twitter Footage showed youths appearing to wield sticks and bats.

Riot police were called to a mass brawl involving more than 100 young people - some reportedly armed with knives and bats - in London.

Footage posted online showed young people attacking each other and at least one person apparently armed with a bat.

The violence unfolded between youths reportedly from rival stomping grounds of Northumberland Heath in Bexley, southeast London.

ERITH update: Shocking footage taken during a mass brawl in Erith yesterday between around 100 children from different schools. pic.twitter.com/mxd6qGF8hX — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) September 20, 2016

Dozens of young people violently attacked one another in a playground.

Twitter In the footage, a youth ends up the ground, where he is beaten.

Some of those involved in the fighting were as young as 11, the Daily Mail reported.

The brawl was possibly sparked by gang rivalry between schools in the area, according to social media speculation, the report said.

In the footage, one youth ends up on the ground and a crowd kick and hit him with bats.

My lovely home town of Northumberland Heath pic.twitter.com/BiWYb55ExJ — Yamborghini (@Shane_Newman1) September 19, 2016

Police, in a statement, said more than 100 youths were involved in the "large scale fight".

Officers from southeast London and the Metropolitan Police territorial support group were called to the scene.

A police helicopter and police dogs were also deployed.

Two male teenagers, aged 15 and 19, suffered non life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. Seven people, men aged between 15 and 21, were arrested and taken to police stations in southeast London.

Police said there was an earlier incident involving young people fighting in Bexley Broadway before the brawl erupted in Northumberland Heath.

A witness told the Evening Standard a group of around 20 or 30 boys surrounded another group and the sound of someone being beaten was audible.

"My partner was in the park with our dog and saw a black boy with blood all over, even coming out of his eye and nose but police were then with him. The helicopter was up for nearly two hours," the witness said.

​Bexley borough commander Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe said the large-scale fight was a shocking thing for anyone to witness.

"In total over 40 calls were made to police by members of the public and a number of incidents occurred across at least five different locations.

"Every available officer within Bexley was deployed to assist with the incident and support from the TSG was provided.

"We were not able to attend and speak with every person who called police due to the large volume of calls and multiple incidents occurring. The calls had to be prioritised based on the risks and scale of disorder at each venue."

