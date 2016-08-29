Girl's typically teenage fury at parents after safari scare

TVNZ A terrified girl’s reaction to a lion charging her tourist family’s car at Kruger National Park was caught on camera.

It's a phrase most teenagers have uttered (or at least thought) - "I hate you guys".

But this time the very teenage reaction was prompted by an unsually close encounter with a big cat.

The girl is heard speaking in the background of the video, which was shot on a South African safari and uploaded to YouTube according to ONE News.

Filmed in the Kruger National Park game reserve, it shows a male lion eyeing up the car - before charging towards them.

READ MORE:

* Lion pounces at 2-year-old at Japan Zoo, stopped by glass wall

* Adorable white lion cubs at the Ukranian zoo

* South Africa's Sylvester the lion gets new home after two escapes

The girl starts screaming hysterically, then begins berating her parents: "Mum, mum, oh my gosh, I hate you guys. I'm never travelling to an animal park with you again.

"You guys are the stupidest people in the history of stupidest people.

"Oh my gosh, I swear I'm going to die, I'm going to die in Africa."