Girl's typically teenage fury at parents after safari scare video

TVNZ

A terrified girl’s reaction to a lion charging her tourist family’s car at Kruger National Park was caught on camera.

It's a phrase most teenagers have uttered (or at least thought) - "I hate you guys".

But this time the very teenage reaction was prompted by an unsually close encounter with a big cat.

The girl is heard speaking in the background of the video, which was shot on a South African safari and uploaded to YouTube according to ONE News.

Filmed in the Kruger National Park game reserve, it shows a male lion eyeing up the car - before charging towards them. 

READ MORE:
Lion pounces at 2-year-old at Japan Zoo, stopped by glass wall 
Adorable white lion cubs at the Ukranian zoo 
South Africa's Sylvester the lion gets new home after two escapes

 

 

 

The girl starts screaming hysterically, then begins berating her parents: "Mum, mum, oh my gosh, I hate you guys. I'm never travelling to an animal park with you again.

"You guys are the stupidest people in the history of stupidest people.

Ad Feedback

"Oh my gosh, I swear I'm going to die, I'm going to die in Africa."

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

world headlines

A very teenage telling-off video

Man 'threw' boy, 4, from bridge video

'Sweetest boy' drowned before show

Trump TV? Tune in here video

The world's oldest man

Debris adds to plane crash theory video

FARC sets permanent cease-fire

'Ghost' galaxy discovered

Hen's party's muddy rescue

Rabbit cafe's teething problems video

Backpacker's ashes to travel world video

Toddlers in CEO classes

Teen feared pic backlash

Dog won't leave master's coffin video

'Block mafia' from quake rebuild video

Ad Feedback
special offers