Watch: Black students at South African high school accuse teachers of being 'racist'

AL JAZEERA There have been protests by black girls who say they are being forced by teachers to arrange their hair differently, alleging that they are being made to follow strict style rules that are racist and discriminatory.

Teachers at high school in Pretoria, South Africa, have been accused of racism for forcing black girls to arrange their hair in certain styles.

Students at Pretoria High School For Girls say they have often been told to straighten their hair and not to have afros that were deemed untidy, The Guardian reported.

Over the weekend, students held a protest at the school to voice anger against the alleged longstanding rule, many wearing afro hairstyles and braids.

REBA/TWITTER Student at Pretoria High School for Girls protest the rules around the hair styles they're allowed to wear.

They were told by their school that their hair is "untidy." They are now protesting.#StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh pic.twitter.com/WEaRZqbQQF — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 29, 2016

The students have also started an online petition, which has gathered more than 10,000 signatures since it was created on Friday.

The petition, titled Stop Racism at Pretoria Girls High, calls on authorities to ensure that the "school's code of conduct does not discriminate against black and Muslim girls".

"We are being discriminated against because of our hair. They want us to relax our hair – they want our hair to look a certain way," one student told the PowerFM radio station.

Panyaza Lesufi, the Minister of the Education Department in Gauteng province, visited school on Monday to talk with senior staff and students.

"I really want to arrest the situation before it gets out of control," Lesufi said.

The school's code of conduct has been suspended, and the Lesufi has ordered a formal investigation to look into the allegations levelled against the school, News24 reported.

- Stuff