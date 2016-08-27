Abused boy shoots father

'I shot dad': Tragic case of US boy who killed his violent, neo-Nazi father

123RF The boy often suffered abuse at the hands of his father, a neo-Nazi and white supremacist who was addicted to methamphetamine.

A committed white supremacist and neo-Nazi, US man Jeffrey Hall was unequivocal about what he wanted.

"I want a white nation," he once told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't hide what I am, and I don't water that down."

The unemployed plumber, who used to patrol the US-Mexico border looking for illegal immigrants, was a rising star among white supremacists.

He'd often speak at rallies, promoting the goals of the National Socialist Movement, the largest neo-Nazi organisation in the US. In a YouTube video of a 2009 anti-immigration rally, Hall – who was a National Socialist Movement's regional director in Southern California – is seen holding a megaphone with a smiling Hitler sticker on it as he hails the need for "white immigration" and a "pro-white" America.

But his rise in the movement ended abruptly. Hall died in May 2011, when he was shot at point-blank range while sleeping on his living room couch.

The killer was his 10-year-old son, Joseph – a troubled boy whose childhood was fraught with violence perpetrated by his father.

As the oldest of Hall's children, Joseph was first in line to get a glimpse of his father's activities, including firing guns and patrolling the Mexican border for illegal immigrants – where he was taught how to shoot. But he also bore the brunt of Hall's violent outbursts.

On May 1, 2011, hours after a meeting of the neo-Nazi group at Hall's house, the boy took his dad's revolver from the upstairs bedroom where his stepmother was sleeping.

He then fired a bullet into Hall's head, just behind his left ear.

As the 32-year-old man lay lifeless in a pool of blood, Joseph admitted what he had done.

"I shot dad," he told his stepmother, according to court records.

Hall was addicted to drugs, including methamphetamine, and was often violent toward his wife and children, especially Joseph, according to court records.

He punished his son every day for being too loud or for getting in his way – sometimes by punching and kicking him several times in the back, said Krista McCary, the boy's stepmother.

The night before, Hall had threatened to remove all the smoke detectors and burn the house down while his family slept, court documents showed.

When police officers arrived at the home, they found dirty clothes and empty beer bottles everywhere. The bedrooms reeked of urine, while the mattresses, pillows and blankets were stained and soiled, according to court records.

Weapons, including the .357 Magnum Joseph used, were easily accessible to the children. Police found the revolver under Joseph's bed, where he hid it after killing his father. A .22-caliber rifle was in the garage leaning against a wall. An unlocked cabinet had ammunition and several other sharp weapons.

Joseph was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 and sentenced to serve 10 years in a California juvenile facility.

Now 15, he will be 23 by the time he gets out.

Nima Mohebbi, one of Joseph's lawyers, said the teenager is attending school while serving his sentence.

"He's extremely grateful for the opportunity to raise his issues to the court, and he understands the importance of the issues," Mohebbi said. "He's a really great kid."

Marsha Levick, co-founder of the Juvenile Law Centre, said the abuse Joseph endured was not uncommon. Nevertheless, she said, the circumstances surrounding his case are "deeply troubling".

"The fact that the perpetrator is 10 years old makes a story one that you really sit up and pay attention to," Levick said. "Think about what goes through a child's mind that would even get them to that point where they think they can go get a gun and put it to their father's head."

- The Washington Post