US man crashes car into plane

US man in boxer shorts jumps fence, crashes pickup into plane

OWH Cops Reporters /TWITTER He said airport security personnel had noticed a man "acting in a bizarre manner" near the perimeter of the airport. The man then stripped down to his boxer shorts, climbed over a fence and ran onto an airport runway as officers gave chase.

A man was arrested after he stripped down to his boxer shorts, scaled a fence and rammed a pickup truck into a Southwest airplane parked at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, police said.

Two crew members suffered minor injuries on the Southwest Airlines flight, bound for Denver, as passengers were boarding at 9:30pm (local time) when the man drove the truck into the plane's nose gear, said Omaha Airport Authority Chief of Police.

One of the 18 passengers on board the flight was also injured in the incident, the airline said in a statement.

The unidentified man was taken into custody and there was no suggestion the incident was an act of extremism, Connahan said.

READ MORE:

* Men sets himself on fire, uses car to ram Australian police station

* Brazil police ram car into smugglers' plane

He said airport security personnel had noticed a man "acting in a bizarre manner" near the perimeter of the airport. The man then stripped down to his boxer shorts, climbed over a fence and ran onto an airport runway as officers gave chase.

Man takes off clothes, climbs fence, crashes pickup truck into plane at Eppley Airfield: https://t.co/jGLzDZIm9k pic.twitter.com/Gp1sdqd7UW — OWH Cops Reporters (@OWHCrime) August 26, 2016

The man then jumped into a parked truck, which had its engine running, and drove it into the nose gear of the plane he was apprehended by police, Connahan said.

@ZeddRebel @AP_Oddities Not every high-spirited boxer-sporting mayhem-bent madman is a stochastic domestic terrorist you know... — MrBlifil (@MrBlifil) August 26, 2016

- Reuters