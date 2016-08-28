Lovebite kills teen

Mexican teen dies after lovebite

A teenager died after being given a hickey by his girlfriend.

A Mexican teenager has reportedly died after he was given a lovebite on his neck by his girlfriend.

Julio Macias Gonzalez, 17, suffered bruising to his neck after the lovebite was given to him by the 24-year-old woman, according to The Daily Mail.

He was at home with his family in Iztapalapa borough when he started having strong convulsions.

His family called emergency services, but paramedics were unable to save him.

The bruise had apparently caused a blood clot to form, which travelled to his brain, causing a stroke.

In 2010, an Auckland woman was left partially paralysed by a lovebite from her partner.

Dr Teddy Wu, who worked at the neurology department at Christchurch hospital, said at the time he believed it was the first time someone had been hospitalised by a "hickey".

The 44-year-old woman was admitted to the emergency department at Middlemore Hospital after experiencing loss of movement in her left arm.

The only visible injury was a faint lovebite on the right of her neck near an artery.

Wu said the suction of the hickey caused physical trauma and caused bruising inside the blood vessel.

The clot had gone into the woman's heart and caused a minor stroke that led to the loss of movement, he said.

She was treated with an anticoagulant, and the clot disappeared within a week.

"We looked around the medical literature and that example of having a lovebite causing something like that hasn't been described before," said Wu.

- Stuff