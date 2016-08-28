Trump's tracking system plans

Trump flags tracking to deport illegals

Republican nominee Donald Trump repeated his promise to build a wall on the Mexican border.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised a tracking system for arrivals and departures so that anyone whose visa expires will "quickly" be expelled.

"I'm going to... develop an exit-entry tracking system to ensure those who overstay their visas are quickly removed. If we don't enforce visa expiration dates, then we have an open border - it's as simple as that," Trump said on Saturday at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

The magnate also promised to deport "these international gangs of thugs and drug cartels... from the first day in office," but avoided saying what he would do with those who have no criminal record.

Donald Trump said those who overstay their visas will be "quickly removed".
"In this task, we will always err on the side of protecting the American people - we will use immigration law to prevent crimes, and will not wait until some innocent American has been harmed or killed before taking action," he said.

"We will move justly, but we will move fast, believe me, and we will move tough," he said.

He also repeated his promise to build a wall on the Mexican border and said that if he wins the election, he will "stop illegal immigrants from accessing welfare and entitlements".

With these moves, though spoken in a more measured manner than usual and with the aid of a teleprompter, Trump tried to make it clear that his immigration message is a tough as ever in a week when he spoke of a possible softening in this area as a strategy for attracting Hispanic voters.

 - AAP

