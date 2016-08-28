How Michelle aced first lady

How Michelle Obama got the job of being first lady so right

AAP Michelle and Barack Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball, 2009.

When Michelle Obama took to the stage at the recent Democratic National Convention, she reminded millions of people in America and around the world that when the Obamas leave the White House in January, we will not just be losing a respected leader in the president, but in the first lady as well.

The 52-year-old's speech was a genuine show-stopper - forceful, authentic, dignified and full of heart, just like her. "Our motto is, when they go low, we go high," she said of her husband's critics, staring down the camera.

The speech came during a period of bitter partisan division in America. But instead of responding in kind to the ugly and juvenile rhetoric of Republican candidate Donald Trump, she elevated the tone by expressing an enduring optimism about the American dream - in a way that only a woman with her extraordinary life story could have.

GETTY IMAGES In a Narciso Rodriguez dress at the State of the Union Address, January, 2016.

"I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves," she said. "And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent, young black women playing with their dogs on the White House lawn ... so don't let anyone ever tell you that this country isn't great!"

That exhilarating moment, and the awareness that the family's time in the White House is drawing to a close, has brought the proud legacy of Michelle Obama into focus.

With her approval rating in America fluctuating at between 60 and 80 per cent, it is hard to imagine she was once greeted with scepticism, even hostility, by some in the public.

GETTY IMAGES To meet the Queen, 2009. "You don't go to Buckingham Palace in a sweater," griped Oscar de la Renta. Wrong. Suddenly the humble cardie was deemed chic.

While many people immediately warmed to this funny, sharp, politically astute woman - as much a product of her working-class upbringing in Chicago's predominantly black South Side as she was of her dual Ivy League degrees - others were unsure what to make of Michelle at first.

Racist stereotypes were evident in the way she was portrayed in parts of the media. A remark that her husband's 2008 campaign was the "first time" she had been "proud of my country" was seized on as evidence she was un-American, while jabs about Barack's domestic shortcomings were twisted to paint her as an "angry black woman".

According to Peter Slevin, author of Michelle Obama: A Life, the criticism and its potential effect on her husband's campaign concerned her.

"It rattled her, but she is supremely disciplined and focused, and she rebounded," he tells Sunday Life.

"Aides call her the most strategic person they've ever met. In telling stories about her working-class upbringing and the obstacles she faced, particularly as a black woman, she came across as authentic."

Once in the White House, conscious of the scrutiny she faced but determined to use her time effectively, she walked the line between fulfilling the expectations of a very antiquated role and remaining true to her values.

Funny, sharp, politically astute, she's as much a product of her working-class upbringing as her dual Ivy League degrees.

She became a globe-trotting advocate for education who used Snapchat and rapped with Missy Elliot on Carpool Karaoke; a proud feminist who was also a fashion icon; a fierce political surrogate for her husband while being America's devoted "mom in chief". Most would agree she walked this line effectively, and rarely put a step wrong.

She has been a warmer and more energetic figure than most in political life, but rigidly disciplined in the face of intense scrutiny. Her appeal transcends the political and racial divide, but her tenure has been particularly meaningful for black women, making "many of us feel more comfortable in our skin," as Alicia Garza, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, told the BBC.

Michelle's deep devotion to her two daughters and husband has been central to her public persona, but she has always projected a strong sense of her own identity and strength, too.

Her marriage to Barack is a partnership of equals, imbued with mutual adoration and respect, buoyed by the odd ribbing of each other in public and even a little public flirtation.

"Watching my husband walk off of [the presidential helicopter] Marine One and go to the Oval Office, it's like, mmm, mmm, mmm," she told Oprah Winfrey recently in an interview, describing him as "swagalicious".

But despite being one half of a modern marriage to a self-declared feminist man, Michelle has nonetheless inhabited a very traditional role, putting her own distinguished career - which includes stints as an attorney after attending Harvard Law School, and in public service - on hold.

Liza Mundy, who wrote Michelle: A Biography, tells Sunday Life she does not think Michelle had been able to transform the role itself.

"I think in her own contemporary way, she fulfilled the very old-fashioned mission of a first lady, which is to provide sort of comfort and domestic succour to the president," says Mundy.

"The public sense is that she has inhabited the role comfortably and happily and made her peace with it."

Michelle has nevertheless used her time strategically, becoming an effective advocate on social issues that are simpatico with her maternal image but that also, in Slevin's view, are "grounded in her lifelong understandings of inequalities in race, class and gender".

Michelle has advocated for the education of girls throughout the world with the "Let Girls Learn" campaign, for military families, and championed the fight against childhood obesity by promoting healthy eating and exercise with the "Let's Move" initiative.

Though attention focused on the footage of her hula-hooping at the White House, the news website Politico reports the campaign involved plenty of lobbying of fast-food corporations and successfully "transformed the American food landscape in ways considerably deeper than the public appreciates".

Despite her effectiveness and celebrity status, this hugely capable woman has had to hold much of herself back. "When your husband's the president of the United States and you have children, something's gotta give," Michelle told Winfrey.

There is some mystery about what will come next for Michelle. We know the Obamas will vacate the White House in January, but will stay in Washington DC for a few years to allow their younger daughter, Sasha, to finish high school. Michelle is working on a memoir, according to Slevin, and tells anyone who asks that she is relishing some privacy.

"I want to open my front door, without discussing it with anyone, and I want to walk out that front door, and just walk," she told Winfrey.

Her speech to the Democratic Convention supercharged discussion that she too might run for office - even for president - but Michelle has rejected the idea. However, she says she plans to continue her advocacy in an "unbiased way".

"She is in great demand among Democratic candidates, and she will campaign for them and raise money for them this year," says Slevin. "But elective politics is most definitely not her thing."

Michelle told Winfrey that the key to managing the accommodations she has made was reminding herself that life is long, and runs in phases: "If you're compromising through one phase of your journey, you're not giving it all up ... there's another phase that's coming up."

Though her departure from the White House will be lamented, her many admirers note that she will now be even freer to be herself. No wonder they're looking forward to Michelle Obama's next phase.

This article originally appeared in Sunday Life magazine.

- Sydney Morning Herald