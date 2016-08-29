'Shots fired' at LAX airport

Reports of a gunman at LAX airport
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a plane and terminals at Los Angeles International Airport after reports of gunfire.
Images posted online showed crowds of people filing onto the runway, as unconfirmed reports suggested shots were fired in Terminal 5.
Los Angeles airport police say they were investigating unconfirmed reports of shots being fired at Los Angeles International airport.
LAX SHOTS FIRED REPORT: Multiple 911 calls from multiple locations but NO evidence so far of armed gunman, shots fired, or injuries at LAX.— Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) August 29, 2016
So this is what happens when someone screams "SHOOTER" at #LAX - panic and abandoned everything 😕😰 pic.twitter.com/c7TrX4SS0m— Andrea Sper (@Andreafsper) August 29, 2016
Police searching LAX after reports. All precautions being taken to ensure safety of public. Remain calm. Thank you for your cooperation— LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) August 29, 2016
The police said in a second tweet they were searching the airport and that all precautions were being taken to ensure the public's safety. "Remain calm," the post on Twitter said.
Los Angeles police could not be reached immediately for comment.
The Federal Aviation Authority has issued a ground stop at the airport until 10pm (local time).
Hundreds evacuating onto runway currently at #LAX pic.twitter.com/SUKgMPtreB— Ross Greenberg (@Rossegreenberg) August 29, 2016
On the floor at LAX. They are saying there is an active shooter.— Yazze (@Newrexico) August 29, 2016
There was a shootout in terminal 5 just now ! #lax— On Mommas (@YourBitchMyCasa) August 29, 2016
More to come
- Stuff, Reuters
Arriving at LAX off flight when people started pouring out of term 4 onto Tarmac. Security said "shots fired. Run!" Now in vehicle on taxiwy— Lester Holt (@LesterHoltNBC) August 29, 2016
Gunfire #activeshooter reported at #LAX T7 pic.twitter.com/0lDir446I8— James Magee (@Superatr) August 29, 2016