'Shots fired' at LAX airport

A sign at the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a plane and terminals at Los Angeles International Airport after reports of gunfire. 

Images posted online showed crowds of people filing onto the runway, as unconfirmed reports suggested shots were fired in Terminal 5. 

Los Angeles airport police say they were investigating unconfirmed reports of shots being fired at Los Angeles International airport.

The police said in a second tweet they were searching the airport and that all precautions were being taken to ensure the public's safety. "Remain calm," the post on Twitter said.

Los Angeles police could not be reached immediately for comment.

The Federal Aviation Authority has issued a ground stop at the airport until 10pm (local time). 

