'Shots fired' at LAX airport

Reports of a gunman at LAX airport

DANNY MOLOSHOK / REUTERS A sign at the entrance of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a plane and terminals at Los Angeles International Airport after reports of gunfire.

Images posted online showed crowds of people filing onto the runway, as unconfirmed reports suggested shots were fired in Terminal 5.

Los Angeles airport police say they were investigating unconfirmed reports of shots being fired at Los Angeles International airport.

LAX SHOTS FIRED REPORT: Multiple 911 calls from multiple locations but NO evidence so far of armed gunman, shots fired, or injuries at LAX. — Andrew Blankstein (@anblanx) August 29, 2016 So this is what happens when someone screams "SHOOTER" at #LAX - panic and abandoned everything 😕😰 pic.twitter.com/c7TrX4SS0m — Andrea Sper (@Andreafsper) August 29, 2016 Police searching LAX after reports. All precautions being taken to ensure safety of public. Remain calm. Thank you for your cooperation — LA Airport PD (@LAAirportPD) August 29, 2016

The police said in a second tweet they were searching the airport and that all precautions were being taken to ensure the public's safety. "Remain calm," the post on Twitter said.

Los Angeles police could not be reached immediately for comment.

The Federal Aviation Authority has issued a ground stop at the airport until 10pm (local time).

- Stuff, Reuters