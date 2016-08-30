Clowns try to lure kids to woods

Clowns' attempts to lure children into woods put US neighbourhood on high alert

123RF.COM Locals reported seeing creepy clowns in the street and in a wooded area.

Residents of a US town have been warned to keep their kids home at night amid reports of a "suspicious" clown trying to lure children into nearby woods.

South Carolina's Greenville County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Stuff that they had received several reports of "a suspicious character" in a clown costume, with their face painted white, "enticing kids to follow him/her into the woods".

Police said several children in the Fleetwood Manor apartment complex said they had seen clowns in the woods behind the building. They were "displaying large amounts of money" to try to get children to follow them.

One mother laid a complaint after her son reported seeing "clowns in the woods whispering and making strange noises", a copy of her complaint, provided to Stuff, reveals.

The womansaid her son also "mentioned and observed several clowns in the woods flashing green laser lights", before the "clowns" ran off into the woods.

The woman's eldest son then heard "chains and banging" on the front door of their home in the Fleetwood Manor apartment complex.

The next morning, the woman was speaking to a neighbour who had returned home about 2.30am, and saw "a large-figured clown with a blinking nose" standing under a street light.

The clown waved at her, and she waved back, the police report said.

Police said the children believed the clowns lived in a house at the end of a man-made trail in the woods.

An officer who went to the house was unable to find any sign of clowns, the report said.

The property manager of the apartment complex had since circulated a typo-ridden letter to residents, urging them to keep a watchful eye on their kids.

"At no time should a child be alone at night, or walking in the roads or wooded areas at night. Also if a person or persons are seen you are to immediately call the police," the letter said.



The property manager's letter was posted on Facebook.

Police added that there had also been reports of gunshots near the apartment complex.

They believed the shots were fired into the woods by a group of men who had heard other residents talking about the clowns.

A sheriff's department spokesman told Stuff the case had been assigned to a follow-up unit for further investigation, and extra officers were patrolling the area.

