Rescued $290 lobster found dead

Giant lobster rescued from fish market found dead after being set free

123RF.COM Experts said the lobster probably died of shock in the cold water.

A lobster bought from a US fish market for US$210 (NZ$290) and set free by twin brothers who didn't want it to become someone's dinner has apparently died.

Chris and David Schmidt, of New Jersey, bought the 10kg lobster in Massachusetts and released it Thursday in the waters off the seaside town of Chatham.

They dubbed the crustacean Big Lobi after Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, whose nickname is Big Papi.

READ MORE:

* How Larry the lobster avoided becoming dinner

* Passenger tries to bring lobster home from holiday

* Fisherman catches rare blue lobster

The Cape Cod Times reports that local retiree Ray Wilkes found a dead 10kg lobster in the same area on Saturday.

22-pound lobster named Big Lobi, bought by 2 brothers and set free; found dead days later https://t.co/NuFrz2JL9G pic.twitter.com/CrLohDdMhk — Cape Cod Times (@capecodtimes) August 29, 2016

Wilkes sent photos of the lobster to the Center for Coastal Studies, which believed it was Big Lobi.

The centre's director of marine fisheries research, Owen Nichols, said lobsters lived in deep, cold water, and the shallows where Big Lobi was released were likely too warm.

Big Lobi probably died of shock from leaving his tank and moving to a new environment, Nichols said.

He said the lobster could have been more than 50 years old, based on its size.

- AP