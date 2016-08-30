Weiner in new sexting scandal

Anthony Weiner dumped by wife amid new sexting scandal

ERIC THAYER/REUTERS In one of the pictures, Anthony Weiner is in bed with his toddler son while he is texting the woman.

Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin said on Monday that she is separating from her husband, Anthony Weiner, after the former New York congressman was embroiled in yet another sexting scandal.

"After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband," Abedin, vice-chair of Clinton's presidential campaign, said in a statement issued by the campaign. "Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life."

The New York Post published photos late Sunday that it said Weiner had sent last year to a woman, whom it identified only as a "40-something divorcee" who lives "out West" and is a supporter of Donald Trump.

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS Top Clinton aide Huma Abedin has had enough of her husband.

The photos included several shots of Weiner bare-chested and two close-ups of his bulging underpants. In one of the pictures, Weiner is in bed with his toddler son while he is texting the woman, according to the Post. The tabloid also ran sexually suggestive text messages that it said the two exchanged.

READ MORE:

* Anthony Weiner quits over sexting scandal

* Anthony Weiner blames lewd Twitter pic on hacker

* Anthony Weiner's campaign grinds to shameful end

* Doco aims to prove more to Weiner than extramarital sexting



Weiner told the Post that he and the woman "have been friends for some time".

"She has asked me not to comment except to say that our conversations were private, often included pictures of her nieces and nephews and my son and were always appropriate," he told the newspaper.

Weiner didn't return a call, text or email from AP. Weiner deleted his Twitter account Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Weiner sexted a busty brunette while his son was in bed with him https://t.co/f2C7tn1yoy pic.twitter.com/JNmerTREKD — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2016

The Post didn't say how it had obtained the photographs and messages.

Weiner, a Democrat, quit Congress in 2011 after it discovered that he was sending women sexually explicit messages. Weiner ran for mayor of New York in 2013, but that bid collapsed after it was reported that he was continuing to sext women.

Since then, Weiner has remained in the public eye, commenting on politics on a local cable news show. A documentary offering a cringe-inducing inside view of his mayoral campaign and its unraveling played in theaters earlier this year and is set to air on Showtime this fall.

In the documentary, Weiner allowed the camera crew extraordinary access even after the new scandal broke. His wife appeared stricken and deeply uncomfortable as the cameras continued to roll.

Abedin, 40, is a longtime aide and confidante to Clinton and is often referred to as Clinton's second daughter. She is widely expected to play an important role in Clinton's administration if the candidate is elected president.

Abedin began working for the former first lady as a White House intern and became a trusted aide and adviser as Clinton won a seat in the Senate representing New York in 2000, ran for president in 2008 and served as President Barack Obama's secretary of state.

She has been under scrutiny as part of the probe of Clinton's use of a private email system while she was secretary of state. Federal prosecutors declined to file charges in the investigation.

Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010 at a wedding officiated by former President Bill Clinton. They have a 4-year-old son, Jordan.

Frequently by Clinton's side, Abedin was spotted outside fundraisers for the Democratic presidential nominee on Sunday in the Hamptons, on New York's Long Island.

- AP