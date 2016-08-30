British duke faces US charges

Renee Barnes Alexander Montagu-Manchester identified himself to detectives as the 13th Duke of Manchester, said Las Vegas police Officer Laura Meltzer, a department spokeswoman.

An Australian-born British duke is in jail in the US before three court appearances this week on charges that could put him in prison for up to 14 years.

Montagu-Manchester, 53, is due to face a judge on Tuesday (Wednesday, NZT) on a burglary charge stemming from a break-in at a home in July.

Police said he was found shirtless about 2.30am in a neighbouring home shortly after the burglary was reported, and said he lived there.

Montagu-Manchester also is scheduled in court on Wednesday in a separate false police report case that led to his arrest on August 12. He's been jailed since then.

He will face another judge on Thursday in a misdemeanour driving under the influence of drugs case from 2015.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman said he's accused of having high levels of the muscle-relaxant benzodiazepine in his system at the time.

Meltzer said police reports didn't specify Montagu-Manchester's citizenship.

A man who answered the phone for the British consulate in Los Angeles said on Friday he could not give information about Montagu-Manchester without his authorisation.

Montagu-Manchester is represented by separate court-appointed public defenders in his three cases.

Lawyers Justin Glasgow, Jennifer Fraser and Robert O'Brien, who are representing him, said in an email on Monday that the charges involve unproved allegations, and that Montagu-Manchester will plead not guilty in each case.

Montagu-Manchester resolved a felony bad cheque charge in Las Vegas in 2013 without being convicted after paying restitution, court records said.

That came after Montagu-Manchester several months earlier pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge alleging he pointed a gun at someone. The charge was dismissed after he completed a court diversion programme.

According to The Peerage website, Montagu-Manchester was born in Australia and attended Geelong Grammar School.

- AP