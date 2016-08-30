Split-second decision saves life

Transit officer pulls man off train tracks in US with seconds to spare

SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE Officer Victor Ortiz pulled a man from the tracks of a New Jersey subway shortly before a train arrived.

A quick-thinking police officer is being hailed as a hero after pulling a man off the track of a New Jersey subway.

Transit police officer Victor Ortiz saw the man jump onto the tracks and kneel down as a train approached.

According to authorities, Ortiz then climbed onto the tracks and dragged the man to safety.

Ortiz told CBS New York he made a split-second decision and had no time to think about himself.

"At that point he's like, 'I just want to die, I just want to die'," Ortiz told CBS News.

"He pretty much went down on his knees and down on his arms. At that point I said, 'You're not going to die, you're not going to die'."

Video footage shows Ortiz struggling to drag the man off the tracks as an oncoming train approaches.

New Jersey Transit said in a statement they "could not be more proud" of Ortiz.

"We hope this serves as a stark reminder of what these men and women do every single day to keep us safe throughout this state."

- Stuff