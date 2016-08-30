Split-second decision saves life

Transit officer pulls man off train tracks in US with seconds to spare
A quick-thinking police officer is being hailed as a hero after pulling a man off the track of a New Jersey subway.
Transit police officer Victor Ortiz saw the man jump onto the tracks and kneel down as a train approached.
According to authorities, Ortiz then climbed onto the tracks and dragged the man to safety.
Ortiz told CBS New York he made a split-second decision and had no time to think about himself.
"At that point he's like, 'I just want to die, I just want to die'," Ortiz told CBS News.
"He pretty much went down on his knees and down on his arms. At that point I said, 'You're not going to die, you're not going to die'."
New Jersey Transit said in a statement they "could not be more proud" of Ortiz.
"We hope this serves as a stark reminder of what these men and women do every single day to keep us safe throughout this state."
- Stuff