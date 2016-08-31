Russian leader's namesake nabbed

Vladimir Putin - no, not that Vladimir Putin - arrested in Florida

Vladimir Putin, a 48-year-old Florida man, was arrested in West Palm Beach after screaming at employees and refusing to leave a Publix supermarket.

Police in West Palm Beach say a 48-year-old man who shares the name of the Russian president was arrested at a Publix supermarket in the city's downtown on August 21. Police say Putin was screaming at employees and refused to leave the store.

MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has never visited a Publix supermarket in Florida ... as far as we know.

Records with the Palm Beach County sheriff's office show he's charged with trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

Putin appeared in court on Monday morning (Tuesday NZT) and was released on his own recognisance.

Court records do not list an address for him. Sheriff's Deputy Eric Davis says he didn't know if Putin had a lawyer.

 
 - AP

