Woman asks stepdad to officially adopt her as a birthday gift

A young US woman has brought her stepdad to tears, by asking him to legally adopt her as part of a big birthday surprise.

Gabriella Guardado, 22, presented a giftbag containing the adoption papers and a pen inside to her stepdad, David Lynde.

A moving video captures the entire event, showing that it took some time for Lynde to realise what was happening.

Lori Ann Lynde/YOUTUBE David Lynde shows his excitement after finding a pen inside his giftbag.

After rooting about in the bag and finding the pen, Lynde read's the word's "adult adoption". He then responds "Am I adopting you?" before tears fill his eyes.

Lori Ann Lynde/YOUTUBE David Lynde reads the words "adoption papers", and finally understands the special gift his stepdaughter is giving him.

"I want you to, you don't have to, you can say no, but I want you to adopt me," Gabriella says, in what could have been a very awkward moment.

"Wow, Gabby, you have no idea...," Lynde replies before getting choked up.

The Daily Mail contacted Guardado and discovered that she had always wanted to be adopted by her stepdad, but her biological father would not allow it.

Lori Ann Lynde/YOUTUBE David Lynde is overcome with emotion as he discovers his stepdaughter wants him to be her official dad.

After turning 18 she didn't realise that she no longer needed her father's permission.

She said that having Lynde take on the role of her father through the years, when he didn't have to, meant an awful lot to her "more than words can describe."

"He helped me grow into the young woman that I am and helped me through all the hard times of getting through nursing school and becoming a young adult,' she said.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardado will officially take Lynde's surname when the paperwork is finalised at the courthouse, which should happen very soon.

The YouTube video has notched up more than 54,000 views.

