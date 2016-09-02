Blast at SpaceX rocket launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida

SCREENGRAB The massive blast shook buildings kilometres away.

A SpaceX rocket exploded in the US, marking the second loss of a spacecraft by Elon Musk's venture in a little more than a year and hobbling an effort by Facebook to spread internet access in Africa.

The incident occurred Thursday (Friday NZT) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Space Launch Complex 40, Florida as SpaceX prepared for weekend's launch of Amos-6, an Israeli communications satellite. The explosion happened as the rocket was being fuelled before a test of its engines. Both the Falcon 9 rocket and the satellite were destroyed.



Blast at 1:10 minutes into video. CREDIT: USLaunchReport

Smoke rises from an explosion during a test launch for a rocket at the SpaceX launch pad.

"Loss of Falcon vehicle today during propellant fill operation," Musk said in a tweet. "Originated around upper stage oxygen tank. Cause still unknown. More soon."

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he was "deeply disappointed" by the failure.

READ MORE:

* SpaceX launches and lands rocket 6 months after accident

* SpaceX rocket supplying space station explodes

The blast, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. local time during a test firing of the rocket's engines, left a plume of thick black smoke and rattled windows in buildings miles away from the launch pad, according to Twitter posts. It was a reminder of the danger of space flight, which relies on controlled explosions to power payloads to orbit.

Statement on this morning's anomaly pic.twitter.com/3Xm2bRMS7T — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 1, 2016

The destroyed satellite was intended to beam internet service to sub-Saharan Africa as part of a collaboration between Facebook and Eutelsat to connect people in remote parts of the world, Zuckerberg wrote in an Oct. 5 post. The Amos-6 was to cover large parts of West, East and Southern Africa, Zuckerberg said. He's currently on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, where he has been meeting with entrepreneurs and app developers.

"As I'm here in Africa, I'm deeply disappointed to hear that SpaceX's launch failure destroyed our satellite that would provided connectivity to so many entrepreneurs and everyone else across the continent," Zuckerberg said in a post. "We remain committed to our mission of connecting everyone."

SpaceX Launches

Saturday's launch was to be the ninth of the year for Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which had settled into a steady tempo of flights following a June 2015 accident that grounded its rockets for six months. That failure was linked to a two-foot-long, inch-thick strut that snapped in a liquid oxygen tank.

SpaceX blamed the latest explosion on an "anomaly on the pad resulting in the loss of the vehicle and its payload" in an e-mailed statement. "Per standard procedure, the pad was clear and there were no injuries."

Musk's Hawthorne, California-based company has shaken up the space industry by introducing cost competition and successfully landing rocket boosters to be reused. It has won contracts with Nasa to ferry cargo and crew to the International Space Station and agreements with commercial satellite companies to send satellites into orbit.

- AP