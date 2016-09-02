Melania Trump's $150m lawsuit

Melania Trump sues Daily Mail, blogger over 'defamatory' stories

JIM YOUNG/REUTERS Trump, who now has her own jewellery line, was born in Slovenia and moved to the United States in the 1990s.

Melania Trump, the wife of US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, is suing the Maryland-based publisher of the Daily Mail Online and a blogger on Thursday over stories about her past she believes were "tremendously damaging," her attorney said in a statement.

A Daily Mail story last month cited a Slovenian magazine's report that a modelling agency that Trump worked with in New York in the 1990s also served as an escort business, linking wealthy clients with women for sexual services.

Late Thursday, the Daily Mail retracted the story in a posting on its website.

"To the extent that anything in the Daily Mail's article was interpreted as stating or suggesting that Mrs. Trump worked as an 'escort' or in the 'sex business'... is hereby retracted, and the Daily Mail newspaper regrets any such misinterpretation.

READ MORE:

* Donald Trump campaign dismisses criticism of Melania Trump

* Could Melania Trump be the next Jackie O?

* Donald Trump staff writer takes responsibility for Melania speech

Trump had notified the British newspaper and other news organisations on Aug. 22 that she would take legal action, Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, said in an email at the time, calling the reports "outright lying."

"These defendants made several statements about Mrs. Trump that are 100% false and tremendously damaging to her personal and professional reputation," he said in a statement on Thursday. The lawsuit was filed in state circuit court in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Harder (lawyer who brought down Gawker) strikes again: Daily Mail retracts their melania piece https://t.co/QUKbumhtX9 — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) September 1, 2016

The lawsuit alleges that the Maryland blogger, Webster Griffin Tarpley, published "false and defamatory statements" about Trump, including that the former model had suffered from "a full-blown nervous breakdown".

Tarpley could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Defendants' actions are so egregious, malicious and harmful to Mrs. Trump that her damages are estimated at US$150 million dollars," her lawyer's statement said.

Trump, who now has her own jewellery line, was born in Slovenia and moved to the United States in the 1990s. She married Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee for the Nov. 8 election, in 2005.

- Reuters