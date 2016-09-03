Baby breastfed drugs

Mum guilty over breastfeeding baby after using cocaine

Krystin and Somchai Lisaius. Krystin told authorities she didn't think her daughter would be affected as she waited 12 hours after taking cocaine to breastfeed.

A former American beauty queen and TV reporter have pleaded guilty to endangering their baby after the mother breastfed her four-month-old hours after using cocaine and passed the drug into the child.

Arizona couple Krystin Rae Lisaius, 26, and her husband Somchai Lisaius, 42, were both charged over the incident which left the baby girl lethargic, unresponsive and "like a rag doll", KTLA5 reported.

The couple, who have both worked as television reporters in Arizona, were partying with friends on May 14. According to court papers, one of the friends told police he saw Krystin "do one line on the master bathroom counter top … through a rolled up receipt" shortly after putting the baby to bed.

HLM/EVERY CHILD IS A BLESSING The couple with the newborn.

Krystin Lisaius breastfed her daughter about 8am the next day. The court papers state that within half an hour the baby's eyes were rolling back into her head and the infant was lethargic.

KGUN9 The couple got married in Mexico in 2014.

Krystin Lisaius took the baby to a hospital but refused to allow doctors to carry out a blood test on the child, even though she was told the baby's symptoms could be life threatening. She then took the baby and left the hospital against the advice of doctors.

The girl was later taken by ambulance to another hospital, where her mother again refused a blood test.

According to KTLA5, the Office of Child Welfare Investigations and Department of Child Safety became involved and ordered blood and urine tests be performed on Krystin and her baby. Both allegedly tested positive to cocaine.

Police claim Krystin Lisaius told authorities she didn't think her daughter would be affected as she had waited 12 hours after taking the cocaine to breastfeed.

Police found about US$100 ($137) worth, or 1.58g, of cocaine and other evidence of drug use when they searched the couple's home in Tucson, Arizona.

KTLA has reported that Somchai was fired from his job as a crime reporter for KOLD-TV in the wake of the charges against him and his wife.

They both face up to two years in prison.

- Stuff/essentialbaby.com.au