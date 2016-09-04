Crew's giant black slug encounter

TV crew's encounter with giant black slug

BRAVE WILDERNESS/YOUTUBE The slimy gastropods are not harmful to humans, though are the stuff of nightmares.

If garden slugs make you shudder...look away now.

Cameras were rolling when Coyote Peterson, who hosts the Discovery Network's YouTube series Brave Wilderness, and local expert Aron Sanchez came across the black sea hare - an enormous, black, slimy slug - going about it's business in a rock pool somewhere on the coast of California, United States.

BRAVE WILDERNESS/YOUTUBE The slug can grow up to 90cms in length.

The slug, measuring 60cms in length, has hare-like ears and is "incredibly slimy".

The specimen Peterson pulled from the water was relatively small for the species which can grow to 90cms in length and 13kg in weight.

BRAVE WILDERNESS/YOUTUBE Although 60cms in length, the specimen plucked from a pool in the show was small for its species.

READ MORE: Mysterious googly-eyed squid found deep, deep under the sea

The face many people around the world are making as they watch this weeks hit episode of Beyond the Tide! Proud to say that this is our first video to trended at #1 in the world! Go BW team and thanks to @waterbod for helping make this episode such a success! A photo posted by Coyote Peterson 🐺 (@coyotepeterson) on Aug 31, 2016 at 11:31am PDT

Black sea hares may cause nightmares but are otherwise not harmful to humans.

- Stuff