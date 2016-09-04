Crew's giant black slug encounter

TV crew's encounter with giant black slug

The slimy gastropods are not harmful to humans, though are the stuff of nightmares.
BRAVE WILDERNESS/YOUTUBE

If garden slugs make you shudder...look away now.

Cameras were rolling when Coyote Peterson, who hosts the Discovery Network's YouTube series Brave Wilderness, and local expert Aron Sanchez came across the black sea hare - an enormous, black, slimy slug - going about it's business in a rock pool somewhere on the coast of California, United States.

 

The slug can grow up to 90cms in length.
BRAVE WILDERNESS/YOUTUBE

The slug, measuring 60cms in length, has hare-like ears and is "incredibly slimy".

The specimen Peterson pulled from the water was relatively small for the species which can grow to 90cms in length and 13kg in weight.

Although 60cms in length, the specimen plucked from a pool in the show was small for its species.
BRAVE WILDERNESS/YOUTUBE

READ MORE: Mysterious googly-eyed squid found deep, deep under the sea 

 

 

Black sea hares may cause nightmares but are otherwise not harmful to humans.

