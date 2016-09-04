Crew's giant black slug encounter

TV crew's encounter with giant black slug
If garden slugs make you shudder...look away now.
Cameras were rolling when Coyote Peterson, who hosts the Discovery Network's YouTube series Brave Wilderness, and local expert Aron Sanchez came across the black sea hare - an enormous, black, slimy slug - going about it's business in a rock pool somewhere on the coast of California, United States.
The slug, measuring 60cms in length, has hare-like ears and is "incredibly slimy".
The specimen Peterson pulled from the water was relatively small for the species which can grow to 90cms in length and 13kg in weight.
Black sea hares may cause nightmares but are otherwise not harmful to humans.
- Stuff
