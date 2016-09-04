Remains of abducted boy found

Remains of boy abducted in 1989 found in Minnesota, US

Jacob Wetterling Resource Centre/FACEBOOK The remains of Jacob Wetterling has been discovered, 27 years after he was last seen.

For almost three decades, the people of Minnesota, US, kept their porch lights burning - hoping 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling might make his way home.

Those hopes were crushed when a suspect in the 1989 disappearance led authorities to human remains that the boy's mother says are those of her long-lost son.

"Our hearts are broken," Patty Wetterling said in a text on Saturday. "We have no words."

A source with direct knowledge of the case confirmed that the remains are those of Jacob, the boy from St. Joseph whose abduction almost 27 years ago made parents across Minnesota hug their kids tight.

READ MORE:

* Body found in remains of fire-ravaged Christchurch property

* Teenage boy impaled by stake in induced coma

Jacob was snatched off his bike, half a mile from his home, by a masked man with a gun. Danny Heinrich, a suspect who was questioned at the time of Jacob's disappearance and who is now in custody on child pornography charges, reportedly provided information that led authorities to the remains. Local television station KSTP first reported that they were found at an undisclosed location in central Minnesota and that DNA tests are being conducted.

On the evening of October 22, 1989, Jacob Wetterling was riding his bike with his brother, Trevor, 10, and best friend, Aaron Larson, 11, on a remote dirt road near the family's home in rural St. Joseph. It was just after 9 pm and they were half a mile from home with a video they'd rented when a masked man with a gun appeared on the road.

He told the boys to lie face down in a nearby ditch and asked each one his age. Then he ordered Trevor and Aaron to run to the woods and not look back. When the boys did, Jacob and the masked man were gone.

As the years passed, the Wetterlings never gave up hope. Every year, they marked Jacob's birthday. Every October 22, they grieved his loss and studied the age-progressed pictures of the lost child they still hoped to find. There were pictures of Jacob as a teenager, and Jacob as a 35-year-old man.

Jacob would have turned 38 this past February. His parents are founders of the Jacob Wetterling Resource Centre, dedicated to helping other missing and hurting children.

Over the years, a porch light, left on in the hope it would someday lead Jacob home, became the symbol of the search for Jacob. Every autumn, on the anniversary of his disappearance, thousands of Minnesotans flipped on their porch lights in his memory.

Twenty-seven years ago, Danny Heinrich was living in Paynesville, Minnesota, about 30 miles southwest of St. Joseph. There had been a string of attacks on young boys - a husky white man, his face obscured, who would approach and sometimes grope groups of kids on bikes. His voice was raspy, the boys told Paynesville authorities, and he often made threats.

In early 1989, nine months before Jacob's disappearance, a 12-year-old Cold Spring boy was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man who then released him with the warning "not to look back or he would be shot."

Heinrich was questioned by investigators soon after Jacob was abducted and several times in 1990. He denied involvement.

Police began building a child pornography case against Heinrich last summer, when authorities searched his home looking for evidence in both Jacob's abduction and the earlier abduction and assault of the 12-year-old Cold Spring boy.

Authorities tested the sweatshirt that Jared Scheierl, now 39, had been wearing that day. They found Heinrich's DNA.

Last October, authorities announced they were unable to prosecute Heinrich for the assault and abduction of Scheierl, because the statute of limitations had run out. But the search of his home turned up enough child pornography to land Heinrich behind bars.

Searchers found 19 three-ring binders full of pornographic images of children, including children aged 12 and photos of known child victims. Authorities said there was more child pornography on Heinrich's computer hard drive.

When authorities arrived at Heinrich's house with a search warrant, he described himself as "a dirty old man," but denied creating pornography or sharing it with anyone, according to a federal agent who testified in court.

The search turned up nothing to connect Heinrich to Jacob. But the similarities between the two cases - both in the description of the suspect and how he approached his victims - gave authorities reason to suspect the same person might be responsible for both.

Heinrich has been in federal custody since late October, charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. He was indicted in December on 25 child pornography charges - five from October, plus an additional 20 related to possessing and receiving child pornography both in print and digital images.

- MCT