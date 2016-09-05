Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro chased, jeered by protesters

REUTERS Amateur video shows crowds heckling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Margarita island, in what appeared to be a rare public confrontation with the unpopular leader.

Venezuela's increasingly unpopular president was chased and jeered by protesters at a rally that saw dozens of people detained by police, as the country's food shortages continue.

Activists confronted President Nicolas Maduro at a routine political event on Margarita island, banging pots and yelling as he inspected state housing projects.

As Maduro tried to calm the protesters, he was surrounded by a crowd yelling about their hunger, videos shared online show. He was also chased by a group, the New York Times reported.

SUPPLIED Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at a pro-government rally.

The display of anger followed a vast march in Caracas on Thursday that opposition leaders say has emboldened Maduro's foes after 17 years of socialist rule in the OPEC nation of 30 million people.

CHRISTIAN VERON/REUTERS Rallies took place in Venezuela and around the world in recent days.

After Maduro left Villa Rosa, a rundown area known in the past as a pro-government stronghold, intelligence agents moved in, opposition and rights campaigners said.

More than 30 people were detained, but all except Braulio Jatar, a local pro-opposition lawyer and journalist, had been released by Saturday afternoon, according to the Penal Forum rights group.

The government did not comment on the incident in detail, but Information Minister Luis Marcano published a video on Twitter showing Maduro blowing kisses, pumping his fist and being cheered in Margarita.

CHRISTIAN VERON/REUTERS Protesters clash with police during a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

"What you didn't see in the videos manipulated by the right wing," Marcano wrote.

'PEOPLE LOATHE HIM'

Since narrowly winning an election to replace Hugo Chavez in 2013, Maduro's popularity has plummeted due to an economic crisis. The opposition say this week's protest drew more than a million people in what appeared to be the biggest such demonstration in more than a decade.

MARCO BELLO/REUTERS Protesters rally against Maduro with the message: "Love with hunger won't last".

Even so, it is extremely unusual to see Maduro openly booed. His public appearances are normally carefully choreographed to show only cheering supporters wearing red shirts.

"The people loathe him and last night they made that very clear with the pots-and-pans protest," said opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who published three videos of the incident on his Twitter feed.

The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Buoyed by Thursday's self-styled "Takeover of Caracas," the opposition are planning further street actions to demand a recall referendum against Maduro this year.

But with the election board dragging out the process and Maduro vowing there will be no such vote in 2016, it is hard to see how the opposition can force it.

If a referendum is held next year instead of this year, and Maduro loses, it would be a Pyrrhic victory for the opposition as his handpicked vice president would take over for the ruling Socialist Party for the remainder of his six-year rule which ends in 2019.

The president, whose poll ratings have dropped to just over 20 percent, says the opposition is seeking a coup against him with the connivance of the United States.

"We defeated hatred, fascism and coup mongers," Maduro said this week, adding that arrests of activists and captures of weapons and explosions show his foes' violent intentions.

According to Penal Forum, more than 90 other people were still in custody after round-ups nationwide this week related to Thursday's protest. The government has not confirmed numbers.

