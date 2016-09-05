They had the wrong Carlos

US court had wrong man in jail for one year – but he can't sue

Jim Wyss/Miami Herald Carlos Ortega was extradited to the US by mistake. And the courts say he can't sue to recover legal fees or damages.

A Colombian man's life has been ruined after spending one year behind bars for a crime he didn't do – all because of a transcription blunder and what his lawyers say was an overzealous US prosecutor.

The mistake cost Carlos Ortega his freedom, caused him to run up almost US$300,000 ($409,000) in legal bills and damaged his livelihood.

The veteran commercial pilot's troubles began in October 2011, when Colombian agents pounded on his door at 4am and hauled him away in handcuffs. They informed him he was wanted in the US for selling an aircraft to a drug dealer, and said they had telephone recordings to prove it.

Ortega was a prominent figure in Colombia's aviation circles. A decades-long commercial pilot, he later became the head of security for the equivalent of the US Federal Aviation Administration, and was frequently quoted in the press. In 2004, he started his own company, working as a consultant and airplane broker.

When he was arrested – despite his clean record – Ortega was locked in the extradition ward of the notorious La Picota, a maximum security prison in Colombia's capital designed to hold hardened criminals and drug lords.

A private investigator soon discovered the prosecution's mistake. The target of the wiretap investigation had been recorded speaking to two different men, both named Carlos. One was in Costa Rica and involved in criminal activity. The other was Ortega in Bogota. Prosecutors were conflating the two men.

The entire case could have been resolved by looking at Ortega's passport (he'd never before travelled to Costa Rica), or by simply double-checking the recording.

"An 8-year-old child could have told you that our voices were completely different," Ortega said.

But even though US courts admitted that they made a mistake when they extradited the 66-year-old Colombian to the US in 2012 on drug trafficking charges, Ortega is powerless to fix the injustice, losing an appeal to seek reimbursement of his legal fees plus damages

The US Court of Appeals in the Southern District of Florida threw out the case in June, saying the prosecutor had "absolute immunity", even though Ortega's lawyers argued that the prosecutor knew Ortega was innocent, hid evidence that would have cleared him and shut down DEA officials who became concerned that they did not have the right man.

Federal prosecutor Andrea Hoffman "ordered the DEA agents" to "stand down", Ortega's lawsuit said. She also directed them "to keep the phone wiretaps that established Mr (Ortega's) innocence a secret".

In June 2012, when Ortega was sent to Miami for trial, Ortega said prosecutors tried to force him to take a plea deal, even though they knew he was innocent. At one point, they told him that if he declared his guilt, he could go home in six months. When he refused, they told him to plead guilty and he could go home immediately.

"I don't understand how there can be immunity under these despicable circumstances – when they destroy your career completely," said Ortega, who lost his company while he was in jail. "If I had been guilty of something, then OK, but my case had been dismissed."

"I would say 99.9 per cent of people put in that situation plead guilty just to go home," Ortega said. "I would have stayed there my whole life but I was not going to say I was guilty of something I didn't do."

'I CAME OUT OF THIS WITH NOTHING'

Last August, as it became absolutely clear they had made a mistake, prosecutors dropped all charges and Ortega went home.

By that point, however, his life had come apart.

Ortega and his family had amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars in debts to cover legal fees and travel costs, and his consulting company had gone under. Once a successful businessman, Ortega and his wife now live in a rented apartment in Bogota and rely on their children for support. He was also stripped of his US visa that he'd had for decades.

"I came out of this with nothing," Ortega said. "Even my pants are borrowed."

In 2015, Ortega sued the US and Hoffman on a nine-count complaint including false imprisonment, false prosecution, abuse of process and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Though the appellate court noted that Ortega's "arrest and detention negatively impacted his family life, mental health, credibility, reputation and ability secure employment", it said the US had "sovereign immunity" and that Hoffman was entitled to "absolute immunity" because the claims arose from "her prosecutorial duties".

Marcia Silvers, the attorney who handled Ortega's appeal, said the case boiled down to the prosecutor's role. If Hoffman had been considered a "law enforcement" official she could have been held liable.

"Prosecutors frequently direct and supervise investigations. If they ... violate defendants' constitutional rights, they should not be afforded immunity," Silvers wrote in an email. "They should be subject to civil liability for damages, as are law enforcement officers under the Federal Tort Claims Act."

The case, she said, is unusual because "on appeal, both the government and the defence agreed that Carlos Ortega Bonilla was factually innocent and wrongfully charged. Yet, the appellate court held that the prosecutor had sovereign immunity".

Felipe De Vivero, Ortega's Colombian lawyer, said the extradition system is something of a "catch-22" for defendants like Ortega. Though he was initially held in Colombia, the charges came from the US, and there was no way to challenge the evidence in Colombian courts.

"In Colombia, they say it's not our problem, it's the fault of the United States," he explained. "And in the US, they claim sovereign immunity."

Ortega is bitter about the experience, but he's also philosophical.

"In any war, there will always be innocents who get injured," he said. "This is a war against narco-trafficking and I'm one of the wounded. It's like they were trying to bomb the house next door but I got hit by the shrapnel."

Even so, Ortega said he'd like a public apology.

"But the most important thing," he said, "is that we have to find a way so that this quits happening."

- Miami Herald