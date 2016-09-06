Burglar paints dog purple

Man accused of breaking into house and painting dog purple

Felix Reagan faces a lengthy list of charges over the alleged crime spree.
SUPPLIED

A home intruder has been arrested in the United States after allegedly breaking a house, painting a family's dog purple, then stealing and crashing a car.

Felix Reagan faces a raft of charges, including vehicle theft, breaking and entering, and animal cruelty, after the brief but bizarre crime spree through Vineyard Haven in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Police were called to a house about 2.30pm, after a car was reported stolen and crashed at the end of the street, with the thief having fled on foot.

Ten minutes later, police were called to a break-in on a nearby street. The occupant said they arrived home and found a ground-level window forced in.

Items were reported stolen and the victim's dog had been painted with purple paint, Oaks Bluff Police said.

Police spoke to a neighbour, who said a dishevelled man had knocked on their door at a similar time, and asked for a man who did not reside there.

Reagan, who had been arrested back in June on breaking and entering, vandalism, and alcohol charges, was immediately deemed a suspect.

During their hunt for Reagan on Saturday, another resident called to report a man looking through the window of their home. 

Reagan was found nearby and arrested.

He was carrying stolen items, including prescription pills, a driver's license and credit cards that belonged to the break-in victim.

He also had purple paint on his pants which matched that on the dog.

Police later received two other break-in reports from nearby.

During the drive to the police station, Reagan kicked police and attempted to kick out the car windows, adding to a lengthy list of charges laid against him.

They include breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, vehicle theft, destruction of property, animal cruelty, substance possession, and assaulting a police officer.

Police said further charges may yet be filed.

They gave no update on the condition of the dog.

 - Stuff

