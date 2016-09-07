TV sexual harassment suit settled

Ex-Fox News host Gretchen Carlson settles sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox boss Roger Ailes

FRED PROUSER/REUTERS Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox TV stations, was accused of firing host Gretchen Carlson because she refused his sexual advances.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has settled sexual harassment allegations against the network's ousted chairman, Roger Ailes, and has received a US$20 million payment (NZ$27 million) and a public apology from its parent company, 21st Century Fox.

The settlement brings a swift and expensive end to a claim that set in motion Ailes' downfall from Fox, the cable news network he co-founded in 1996 and guided to dominance in the ensuing two decades.

Carlson, the former host of Fox and Friends, sued Ailes on July 6, claiming that she was demoted and eventually let go from Fox after she refused his sexual advances. Ailes has repeatedly denied the allegations.

REUTERS Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson settled her sexual harassment lawsuit against former Fox chairman Roger Ailes for US$20 million.

But 21st Century effectively surrendered after two months of withering publicity about the suit and an alleged culture of harassment at Fox fostered by Ailes. In addition to its massive payment to Carlson, it issued a statement on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) apologising to her.

The statement, attributed to "21st Century Fox," read, "During her tenure at Fox News, Gretchen exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism. She developed a loyal audience and was a daily source of information for many Americans. We are proud that she was part of the Fox News team. We sincerely regret and apologise for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of her colleagues deserve. We know Gretchen will be successful in whatever endeavours she chooses in the future."

Ailes, 76, who worked on the presidential campaigns of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, became one of the most powerful forces in journalism and politics as the head of Fox News. He reportedly has been advising the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and continues as an informal adviser to Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox.

Carlson's suit brought forth at least 20 other women who said, usually anonymously, that Ailes had harassed them during his long career in television. Another former Fox host, Andrea Tantaros, filed a lawsuit against Ailes last month, saying that she, too, was harassed and demoted by Ailes when she rebuffed him.

"I am gratified that 21st Century Fox took decisive action after I filed my complaint," Carlson said in a statement on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT). "I'm ready to move on the next chapter of my life in which I will redouble my efforts to empower women in the workplace. I want to thank all of the brave women who came forward to tell their own stories and the many people across the country who embraced and supported me ... All women deserve a dignified and respectful workplace."

21st Century Fox's willingness to settle Carlson's lawsuit just weeks after it was filed appears to reflect the influence of Lachlan and James Murdoch, the sons of 21st Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch. While Ailes has long enjoyed the loyalty of Rupert Murdoch, the younger Murdochs - who are chairman and chief executive, respectively, of 21st Century Fox - have long clashed with the Fox News founder.

In a possibly related development, Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren said she is leaving the cable news channel, effective immediately, after more than a decade hosting an evening public-affairs discussion program. Although no reason was given for Van Susteren's unexpected departure, she had publicly defended Ailes after Carlson made her accusations against him.

- Washington Post, Reuters