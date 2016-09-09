West Texas search for 'shooter'

Three 'victims' reported after shooting at west Texas high school

Alpine, Texas, where police are dealing with an "active shooter" situation.

Police in the West Texas town of Alpine say there's an "active shooter" situation at a high school and schools have been locked down amid the search for a suspect.

Elizabeth Carter, a lieutenant with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said someone brought a gun onto the Alpine High School campus on Thursday morning (Friday NZ Time).

Ruth Hucke, a spokeswoman for Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine, said hospital personnel were tending to three "victims."

Hucke declined to say how the victims were injured or further identify them. When asked if the victims had been shot, Hucke said she "can't say anything further."

Hucke said the hospital would provide a statement later on Thursday (Friday NZT). She had no additional details.

 

Police dispatcher Scarlet Eldred said an unspecified incident took place at the high school shortly before 9am (3am Friday NZT). Eldred says police were seeking an "active shooter."

Eldred didn't immediately provide additional information, other than the person being sought was a male.

The school district's website says the town of about 5900 residents has three schools.

Sul Ross State University in Alpine also was placed on lock-down.

Alpine is 350km southeast of El Paso.

 

 - AP

