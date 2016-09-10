Mum marries daughter, arrested

US mother and daughter's incestuous marriage gets them arrested

Facebook/ @Patricia Ann Spann The wedded couple: Patricia Ann Spann, 43, and her daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 25.

A US mother, Patricia Ann Spann, 43, and her daughter, Misty Velvet Dawn Spann, 25, have been charged with incest after their marriage to came to light.

The pair got married on March 2016 in Comanche County, and were arrested earlier this week as a result of a child welfare investigation.

Patricia Ann Spann is Misty Velvet Dawn Spann's biological mother, but she thought - according to a police affidavit as reported by AP - the marriage crossed no legal boundaries as her name isn't listed on her daughter's birth certificate.

Estranged from her children, Patricia Ann also married her son in 2008 - but her unidentified son filed for an annulment 15 months later.

Patricia is said to have only reunited with Misty two years ago, and it is still unclear whether a sexual relationship exists between them.

The women face up to 10 years in jail time and are being held on a $10,000 bond at Stephens County Jail.

