Car drives off ninth-floor of US car park and is left suspended mid-air by guide wire

In a scene straight out of the movies, a man has survived a freak accident that saw his car drive off the top of a Texas car-parking garage and through a wire barrier, leaving the car dangling about 7.5 metres (25 feet) from the ground.

On Friday afternoon at the Littlefield Garage in Austin, Texas, a 24-year-old man was trying to park his car on the ninth floor, when it just wouldn't stop, according to local news KXAN.

The Toyota 4Runner went through the guide wires of the car-park and over the top, where it flipped over. It was only stopped when the guide wire became wrapped around the wheel, causing it to hang, suspended in the air.

"Car, metal and glass started falling down from the sky so I slammed on my brakes and I heard the guy in the car screaming for his life," said Carl Schmidt, who was passing below, as the accident unfolded.

Zachary Cayson was the first person to reach the trapped man, who was still strapped into his seat.

He told KXAN, "We unbuckled the seat belt, and I took one arm and then he kind of swung his legs over to the side and there was a tiny little ledge there right on the other side of the barrier. He managed to plant his feet on that and I picked him up."

Emergency services arrived to remove the vehicle, which had started leaking petrol into the narrow alleyway below.

A video captured by Andrew Miller reveals the terrifying scene of the car suspended in mid-air. The driver escaped without injury.

The vehicle was then safely lowered to the ground.

