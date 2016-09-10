Cow farts can save the world

Harnessing a cow's flatulence could help save the planet

Just how do you harness the power of a cow's flatulence? Well maybe you create a "fart-pack".

Argentinian scientists have been looking into how to capture the harmful methane emissions and convert them into 'green' energy.

A couple of years ago, they came up with cow-backpacks that are strapped to the cows backs and can be used to trap the natural gas emitted by the animal.

And now, as investors look to put their money behind more green versions of agriculture, some experts reckon the low-emission cows they enable could be a money-spinner.

Trying to reduce methane production levels in dairy and beef herds is big news.

Cargill Beef, one of North America's largest beef processors, uses domed lagoons to capture some of the methane released from biodegrading cow manure, Bloomberg reports.

And yoghurt maker Danone found that feeding cows flax seeds, containing Omega-3 fatty acids reduced methane emissions by up to 30 per cent - though it also made them produce less milk.

The Argentinian backpack is connected by a tube, which is inserted into the cows digestive tract, and can extract 300 litres of methane a day. That's enough energy to power a car for 24 hours.

Twenty-five per cent of all methane produced on this planet is down to cows.

A cow weighing 550kg is estimated to produce on average 800 to 1,000 litres of methane emissions every day.

Methane can be found in animal waste, landfills, coal mines and leaking natural gas pipes, and is actually 23 times stronger than carbon dioxide.

The system has been developed by Argentina's National Institute for Agricultural Technology (INTA), but they are still at the proof of concept stage.

