US girl gives homeless man her dinner, in remarkable act of kindess video

Ella from the US has become a viral hero after the video her dad posted to Facebook received 35 million views.

A US father became the proudest dad in the world, after his young daughter, Ella, gave a homeless man her plate of food, after spotting him on the street, outside the restaurant she was eating at. 

Eddie Scott filmed the video and posted it to Facebook, where it has reached over 35 million views. 

Scott filmed the incident from inside the restaurant and commented, "My girl right here, I love her to bits."

Ella hands a homeless man her plate of food in an act of kindess.
Eddie Scott/FACEBOOK

The homeless man looked very happy to receive the meal, and Scott was bowled over by his daughter's act of kindness. 

"Good job Ella, you're amazing. I think you just made his day," Scott said at the end of the video.

 - Stuff

