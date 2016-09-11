Trump's 'basket of deplorables'

Hillary Clinton puts many Donald Trump backers in 'basket of deplorables'

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS Hillary Clinton: "To just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."

Hillary Clinton verbally banished half of Donald Trump's backers to a "basket of deplorables," and the Republican presidential nominee quickly pounced, saying on Saturday (Sunday NZ Time) she had smeared many Americans and would pay a heavy political price.

"Wow, Hillary Clinton was SO INSULTING to my supporters, millions of amazing, hard-working people. I think it will cost her at the polls!" Trump said in a tweet.

Clinton, who has said she is the candidate who can unify a divided country, made the comment at an LGBT fundraiser on Friday night (Saturday NZT) at a New York City restaurant, with about 1000 people in attendance.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Hillary Clinton's comments about his supporters will hurt her at the polls.

"To just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic - you name it," she said.

"And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people - now how 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks - they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America," said the Democratic nominee, who was the country's top diplomat during President Barack Obama's first term.

Clinton then pivoted and tried to characterised the other half of Trump's supporters, putting them in "that other basket" and saying they need understanding and empathy.

She described them as "people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they're just desperate for change."

They "don't buy everything he says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won't wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they're in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathise with as well."

It could prove a stumble for a seasoned - and polarising - politician who wants to lead a country that includes many who have embraced Trump's exhortations to "lock her up."

Clinton has not let the media attend many fundraisers, but a group of journalists was given access to Friday night's (Saturday NZT) event to hear her.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said in a series of tweets after the remarks that Clinton has been talking about the extreme "alt-right" movement within the Republican Party, and he noted a recent speech she gave in Nevada on the topic. He argued that "alt-right" leaders are supporting Trump and "their supporters appear to make up half his crowd when you observe the tone of his events."

Clinton has said Trump would do little to heal the nation and only deepen divisions. In a July speech in Springfield, Illinois, Clinton said the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln has been transformed into "the party of Trump," and she called it "not just a huge loss for our democracy - it is a threat to it" because her rival's campaign "adds up to an ugly, dangerous message to America."

And she said his campaign was built "on stoking mistrust and pitting American against American."

Comments about voters - especially at private fundraisers - have tripped up presidential hopefuls in the past.

Weeks before the 2012 election, Republican Mitt Romney landed in hot water for saying that 47 percent of the public would vote for President Barack Obama "no matter what" because they depended on government benefits and his job was "not to worry about those people."

During the 2008 Democratic primary, then-Senator Obama said that small-town voters "cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations." Those remarks were seized on by Clinton, his primary opponent, as evidence that he was disconnected from many Americans.

Clinton made her remarks about Trump's supporters at a lavish event that featured performances from Barbra Streisand and Rufus Wainwright. Supporters paid from US$1200 to more than US$250,000 to attend.

During a spirited speech focused on the LGBT community, Clinton also made a joke that referenced conversion therapy, type of counselling designed to urge gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender children to change their sexual orientation. Clinton wants to end the practice.

"At the very least, if you know anyone who is thinking about voting for Trump, stage an intervention. That may be one conversion therapy I'd endorse," Clinton joked. "Friends don't let friends vote for Trump."

- AP