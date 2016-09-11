Peru rocked by 6.1 quake

Peru rocked by magnitude 6.1 earthquake, no reports of injury, damage

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit northern Peru on Saturday (Sunday NZ Time), the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake which occurred about 5am local time was centred 54 kilometres north-east of Moyobamba, at a depth of 114 kilometres, the agency said.

Peru's civilian defence agency said it had found no reports of injuries or damage and was continuing to monitor the situation. Local radio stations said the quake was felt in some cities in Peru's centre and east.

Moyobamba is the capital of the San Martin Region in Peru and has a population of about 42,000 people.

Last month four people were killed when a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit in southern Peru's picturesque Colca Valley. The victims included a 65-year-old American tourist. At least 30 people were injured as it toppled adobe homes.

 
 - Reuters

