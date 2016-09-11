9/11 memorial sex doll outrage

Outrage after UK stag party brings sex doll to 9/11 memorial

A group of men from the UK visiting New York as part of their stag party experience have sparked outrage when they brought blown-up sex dolls to a 9/11 15-year memorial.

The group of Britons - said to be from London - offended many present who were there to pay their respects when they started to take selfies with the gigantic sex dolls at the memorial - in what many are calling an act of blatant disrespect.

Americans are commemorating the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Centre, which claimed the lives of 2,996 - 67 of whom were British.

Michael Frazier, spokesman for the 9/11 memorial told The Telegraph: "At any time this would be enraging and offensive, we are days away from commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9/11 - this is disgusting. I have never seen anything like this or expect to see anything like this - not even remotely close."

An onlooker present added: "I'm speechless. I don't even have any words for that - that's a disgrace.". "That is sacred ground, I lost my husband and I don't even know what to say - it's disgusting," she told The Telegraph .

US media have called the stag group "British scum bags" and "bonehead bachelors".

Police swiftly asked to men to leave the memorial.

- Stuff