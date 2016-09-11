Sharing of overdose photo 'horrifying'

Photo of couple overdosing on heroin with child in car is horrifying. The sharing of it is worse

123RF "But the idea you can shame people out of a complex health and social problem is not only ludicrous, it's dangerous."

OPINION: A photo of a couple overdosing on heroin in a car as a four-year-old child watches on from the back seat has been eagerly shared by much of the media. It is pure exploitation.

A woman is slumped to the side in the passenger seat, her neck contorted and her mouth agape. Her half-opened eyelids expose the whites of her rolled back eyes. Next to her, a man's head leans back on the driver's seat. His face is turning blue as his mouth droops downwards.

Between them, a small boy in a dinosaur printed t-shirt stares into the camera from the back of the car.

The City of East Liverpool posted the photo on its Facebook page on Friday

News outlets around the world are sharing the photo under the guise the Ohio police department wants to "shock" people into not using heroin around children. What rubbish.

It's being shared to manufacture outrage, and therefore clicks and likes, at the expense of two obviously sick and damaged people.

The City of East Liverpool posted the photo on its Facebook page on Friday - unbelievably without the child's face blurred - saying it had made the decision to do so with the police. It also shared an incident report that listed their names.

"This child can't speak for himself but we are hopeful this story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody," the post says.

"We are willing to fight this problem until it's gone and if that means we offend a few people along the way we are prepared to deal with that."

It's well-intentioned to want to try and stop heroin addiction from harming children. The photo is indeed distressing.

But the idea you can shame people out of a complex health and social problem is not only ludicrous, it's dangerous.

Sharing this photo will not fix anyone's heroin addiction, or help their children. It only serves to further stigmatise drug users and regress discussion on how we can truly solve the problem.

From the World Health Organisation to the Victoria Police, there have been calls to treat addiction as a health issue, not a law enforcement problem.

People on social media have labelled the couple as "junkies" and "selfish scumbags" who should be "sterilised" or even left to die.

Yes, it should be questioned whether the father is fit to parent (it's telling that some are blaming "the mother" when reports are saying the women is not the child's parent).

Yes, people who use heroin often seem incredibly selfish. It's no wonder the public lacks understanding when a lot of them steal, beg and lie for their next fix. Just ask their broken families.

But also ask who they were before they took the drug and who they could become again if they were supported to stop taking it.

The old argument they "chose" to take it in the first place is being banded around in the comment sections.

Not many people who find themselves a slave to a drug that robs them of their friends, families, self-respect and even their children, first take it believing it will destroy them.

Often there is underlying mental health issues and childhood trauma or they tried it when they were young and didn't have the capacity to foresee they could become addicted.

Health organisations recognise opiates change the brain to drive people to do the drugs despite all costs.

Regardless what got them there in the first place, they need compassion and support not shame to get them out.

Most of all they need treatment, which in Australia - and Victoria particularly - is lacking.

For those who desperately want to stop using heroin and pain prescription opiates, the help is often simply not there.

It takes up to six months to get into public residential rehab, and private facilities can cost in the tens of thousands. On the harm minimisation side, we need safe injecting rooms and a wider delivery of the opiate reversal drug naloxone to prevent overdose.

A Pennington Institute report found accidental overdose deaths have risen by 61 per cent in a decade, up from 705 in 2004 to 1137 in 2014.

The couple in the photo did not die. They were administered naloxone and survived.

The City of East Liverpool posted an update to say the father pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child and received almost a year in prison. The boy has been removed from his custody.

There was no mention of whether he or the woman were getting any kind of treatment.

Chloe Booker is a reporter at The Age who has written about addiction and the Victorian drug and alcohol treatment sector.

- The Age