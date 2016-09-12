US driver dies as bus crashes

US driver dies, several hurt as school bus carrying football team crashes

Denver Police/TWITTER A female bus driver died, after she crashed into a concrete pillar at Denver International Airport.

Police in Denver, US said a bus driver was killed and several people were hospitalised with critical injuries on Sunday, after a school bus carrying a Colorado high school football team crashed into a wall at Denver International Airport.

The bus was from Legacy High School in Colorado, KUSA-TV reported.

The bus veered off a roadway and crashed into a concrete wall, killing the driver and injuring several passengers, The Denver Post reported.

BREAKING: School bus crash @ DIA. Several transported in critical condition. Watch here for updates. pic.twitter.com/V9QtfqhP6D — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 11, 2016

The bus, one of three carrying team members and coaches, had just picked up passengers when it "inexplicably" circled back to the airport and crashed into a concrete pillar, The Post reported. Airbags deployed but the female bus driver was killed, Denver police Sergeant Mike Farr said. "The bus driver circled back around to this level. We don't know why," he said.

READ MORE:

* Taiwan bus crashes on highway, killing all on board

* Bus crash in southern Brazil leaves 16 dead, many injured

* Japan tour bus crash: 14 dead, 27 injured

Paramedics were working to remove the driver from the crumpled bus.

KDVR-TV reported that 17 to 20 students and coaches from the school's junior varsity team were hospitalised.

The crash happened at 4:08pm airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said.

Police closed the east approach to the airport terminal.

- MCT