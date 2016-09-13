Trump: 'I feel great'

Hillary Clinton to make health records public

BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is expected to back on the campaign trail by mid-week.

Hillary Clinton plans to release additional health records, after an abrupt departure from a 9/11 anniversary ceremony raised concerns about her fitness to serve as US President.

The questions about her health were compounded by the nearly eight hours of silence from Clinton and her team about the health scare on Monday morning (NZ time), as well as the eventual disclosure she had been diagnosed on Saturday with pneumonia.

A Clinton spokesman acknowledged Monday that information should have been released more quickly.

CARLO ALLEGRI Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he had a physical last week and will release detailed health information when he gets the results.

Clinton's doctor said the 68-year-old former secretary of state "became overheated and dehydrated'' at the 9/11 ceremony in Manhattan. Dr Lisa Barback said Clinton was examined at her home in suburban New York and "is now rehydrated and recovering nicely.''

RUPTLY Footage has emerged of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton seemingly faint as she is carried into a van by her aides.

The campaign has asked Barback to prepare Clinton's medical records to be made public, according to spokesman Brian Fallon, and the Democratic nominee is expected to back on the campaign trail by mid-week.

On Monday afternoon she cancelled plans to travel to California for two days of fundraising, campaign events and an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

"There's no other undisclosed condition. The pneumonia is the extent of it,'' Fallon said.

But less than two months from election day, it was a problematic visual for Clinton as she tries to project the vigour needed for one of the world's most demanding jobs.

Clinton's team tried to address some of the criticism on Monday night, arguing that Clinton wanted to keep her full schedule and the fault for the lack of information rested with her staff.

"In retrospect, we could have handled it better,'' Fallon said.

Republican candidate Donald Trump also said he had a physical last week and will release detailed health information when he gets the results, which are expected in coming days.

"I think they're going to be good. I feel great,'' he said on "Fox and Friends".

Both candidates have so far released only limited health records.

The incident compounds a difficult time for Clinton as the race enters its final stretch. Despite Trump's numerous missteps, the race remains close and many Americans view Clinton as untrustworthy.

