Chicago passes grim milestone: More than 3000 shot this year

JIM YOUNG Nortasha Stingiey's 19-year-old daughter Marissa was gunned down blocks from their Park Manor home in June.

More than 3000 people have been shot in the US city of Chicago so far this year, more than all of last year.

Thirty percent of the shootings were in just three police districts on the West Side, according to data collected by the Chicago Tribune.

As of early Monday (Tuesday NZT), at least 3028 people had been shot in the city this year compared to 2980 in 2015.

JIM YOUNG A protester demonstrates against the shooting of Chicago's Laquan McDonald in front of Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a press conference about gun violence.

Days earlier, the city recorded its 500th homicide, surpassing last year's total of 481.

Two West Side districts, Austin and Ogden, have had more than twice as many shootings, the data shows.

At least 265 people have been shot in Austin, compared to 112 last year at this time; in Ogden, 232 people have been shot, compared to 106.

A third West Side district, Harrison, recorded the most people shot of any of the city's 22 districts: 423 compared to 237 last year, according to Tribune data collected from staff reporting and police reports.

The three districts cover roughly Division Street south to the Stevenson Expressway, and from Western Avenue to the city's west edge. The Austin District, from Cicero Avenue to Austin Boulevard between Division and Roosevelt Road, is the smallest in the city.

Thirty children 13 and under have been shot so far this year, compared to 25 at this time last year, according to Tribune data. The median age of those shot in Chicago is 24.

Over the weekend, eight people were shot to death and at least 35 others were wounded.

They included Keekee Fleming, 18, shot and killed Sunday evening while attending a vigil for Nahmar Holmes, 23, who was killed on the same block on the South Side the day before, according to police.

Two other teens were shot with Fleming.

The three were in a group gathered around candles and a makeshift memorial about 8.15pm when a grey van pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said.

Fleming was hit in the head and pronounced dead at Little Company of Mary Hospital, according to police and the woman's family.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and an 18-year-old man was shot in the armpit and chest, according to police.

They were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Centre in Oak Lawn, where they were in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Commander Frank Velez.

The vigil was being held for Nahmar Holmes, 23, who was shot to death around 5.20pm Saturday as he stood in front of a home in the same block.

Police said two people walked up and began firing, hitting him several times. He was taken to the Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said he lived on that block.

- MCT